45 Luxury Apartments for rent in Akron, OH
16 Units Available
Newport Landing
234 Mallard Point Dr, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$840
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1247 sqft
Plenty of outdoor recreation nearby in the Portage Lake Recreation area. Outdoor heated pool, renovated clubhouse, on-site staff and 24-hour maintenance. High-speed internet access available.
Merriman Valley
Redwood Akron
1738 Northampton Rd, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$972
1000 sqft
Redwood Akron is one of Akron's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. ENHV has both 2x2 and 2x1.5, they all only one car garages. Our efficient design provides optimal peace and quiet—no one lives above or below you.
University Park
Fir Hill Towers
55 Fir Hill, Akron, OH
Studio
$725
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$760
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1129 sqft
Enjoy the convenience and prestige of hi-rise living at Fir Hill Towers. This most special community is centrally located within walking distance of downtown and in the hub of the University of Akron campus.
1 Unit Available
Northwest Akron
617 Merriman Rd
617 Merriman Road, Akron, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Great 4 bedroom colonial to rent in wonderful area. Kitchen has old world charm with modern conveniences- Quaint eating area nook- Plus large formal dining room. First floor den and large living room with great picture window.
1 Unit Available
Highland Square
64 Mount View Ave
64 Mount View Avenue, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Beautiful Duplex located in Highland Square! Top unit open for rent. 3 bed 1 bath. Serious inquirers please contact Mike. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5867451)
1 Unit Available
University Park
363 Danville Ct
363 Danville Court, Akron, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,080
1373 sqft
UNIVERSITY OF AKRON - STUDENT RENTAL | Welcome to 363 Danville Ct, Akron, OH. This is one of the only properties that is located on a private drive near the university. This property is being rented for a total of $1,080 or $360 per room.
1 Unit Available
Highland Square
777 W. Market #2
777 West Market Street, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
This modern two bedroom apartment is located in the literal heart of Highland Square in Akron.
1 Unit Available
Firestone Park
246 Selden Ave
246 Selden Avenue, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Lovely three bedroom ranch style home available on Selden Avenue! This quaint home features wood floors throughout the living room, two bedrooms, and hallway, a carpeted master bedroom, tiled bathroom, and laminate flooring in the kitchen and dining
1 Unit Available
University Park
369 Danville Ct
369 Danville Court, Akron, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,080
1405 sqft
UNIVERSITY OF AKRON - STUDENT RENTAL | Welcome to 369 Danville Ct, Akron, OH. Available for rent immediately. This is one of the only properties that is located on a private drive near the university.
1 Unit Available
University Park
370 Danville Ct
370 Danville Court, Akron, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,080
1373 sqft
UNIVERSITY OF AKRON - STUDENT RENTAL | Welcome to 370 Danville Ct, Akron, OH. Available for rent immediately. This is one of the only properties that is located on a private drive near the university.
1 Unit Available
University Park
460 Kirn Street - 460
460 Kirn St, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2175 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 460 Kirn Street - 460 in Akron. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Akron
Buckingham Gate
Redwood Cuyahoga Falls
1201 Liverpool St, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1209 sqft
Redwood Cuyahoga Falls is one of Cuyahoga Fall's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den and a private attached two-car garage.
1 Unit Available
East Village
1995 SEARL
1995 Searl Street, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1324 sqft
1095.00 plus utilities paid by the 1st 1995 Searl St. Cuyahoga Falls This is a very nice cape with remodeled kitchen w/bar and addition. This cape has approx 1300 sq ft, with 4 Bedrooms 1 bath.
1 Unit Available
1258 Meadow Run
1258 Meadow Run, Summit County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1003 sqft
Semi modern design throughout home. Open layout design from kitchen over seeing freshly painted living area with faux marble flooring. Living area sliding glass door steps out onto private patio area and own personal garden (if desired).
Results within 5 miles of Akron
6 Units Available
Mud Brook
Linden Lane Apartments
3504 Wyoga Lake Rd, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,053
1020 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1257 sqft
Stylish homes with designer cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Ample on-site amenities, including bike racks, picnic areas, and coffee bar. Explore nature at nearby Riding Run Conservation Area. Near shops and restaurants on Hudson Drive.
2 Units Available
Redwood Hudson
1101 Redwood Boulevard, Hudson, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,016
1381 sqft
Redwood Hudson is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
11 Units Available
Sutton Crossings
3814 Cascades Blvd, Kent, OH
1 Bedroom
$910
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cat-friendly apartments with vinyl flooring, separate dining rooms, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and window coverings. Located close to Kent State University and Tallmadge Middle and High schools.
Redwood Kent
1202 Jasmine Drive, Kent, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1399 sqft
Each home has two full bedrooms and bathrooms, den space, and a private two-car garage. Near area parks and shopping. Pet-friendly. Smoke-free living. On-site green space and courtyard.
5 Units Available
Ravenswood Apartments
3674 Kent Rd, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$864
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
890 sqft
Ravenswood Apartments and Townhomes was created for those who know what they want out of life with all the convenience of professional management, yet the independence of home living.
25 Units Available
Wyndham Ridge Apartments
4020 Wyndham Ridge Dr, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$859
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
1070 sqft
Great location near I-77 and the Ohio Turnpike in the Stow-Munroe Falls School district. Apartments include walk-in closets, bonus rooms, vaulted ceilings, and washers and dryers.
Redwood Green
3916 Arlington Rd, Green, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1291 sqft
Redwood™ Uniontown is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
1 Unit Available
368 Cheshire Rd
368 Cheshire Road, Hudson, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1902 sqft
Stunning Hudson home available for rent. Desirable sprawling ranch layout. Fresh paint and new carpet. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, formal living and dining rooms family room and first floor laundry.
1 Unit Available
100 North Ave
100 North Ave, Tallmadge, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1201 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Top floor living! Located in the new Town Center building just North of Tallmadge Circle. Enjoy carefree living in this trendy new penthouse suites.
1 Unit Available
3968 Manchester Rd
3968 Manchester Rd, Summit County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1800 sqft
3968 Manchester Rd - Property Id: 307524 Spacious (1800 sq ft) custom built twinplex unit with large fenced yard and private deck located at 3968 Manchester Rd. Akron, OH 44319. Rent is $1300.00 per month. Unit includes a huge 2.
