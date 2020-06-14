Apartment List
/
OH
/
akron
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:41 AM

51 Apartments for rent in Akron, OH with garage

Akron apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Merriman Valley
Contact for Availability
Redwood Akron
1738 Northampton Rd, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
1000 sqft
Redwood Akron is one of Akron's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. ENHV has both 2x2 and 2x1.5, they all only one car garages. Our efficient design provides optimal peace and quiet—no one lives above or below you.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
6 Units Available
Newport Landing
234 Mallard Point Dr, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$825
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Plenty of outdoor recreation nearby in the Portage Lake Recreation area. Outdoor heated pool, renovated clubhouse, on-site staff and 24-hour maintenance. High-speed internet access available.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
University Park
Contact for Availability
Fir Hill Towers
55 Fir Hill, Akron, OH
Studio
$725
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$760
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1129 sqft
Enjoy the convenience and prestige of hi-rise living at Fir Hill Towers. This most special community is centrally located within walking distance of downtown and in the hub of the University of Akron campus.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
West Akron
1 Unit Available
890 Bye St
890 Bye Street, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$700
$700 dep.$700 rent. 2 bed 1 bath first floor of duplex. 2 car garage. T pays e/g/w/s/t

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Highland Square
1 Unit Available
116 Dodge Ave
116 Dodge Avenue, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$875
Beautifully classic Highland Square Colonial very near the Square! This house has been remodeled from top to bottom. Featuring a high efficiency (95%) furnace with central A/C. U-shaped oak kitchen has dishwasher, electric stove and refrigerator.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Goodyear Heights
1 Unit Available
683 Grifton Ave
683 Grifton Avenue, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$700
Recently renovated two bedroom home on Grifton Ave! This ranch style home features fresh paint, new carpet will be installed in the living and dining rooms, new kitchen flooring, spacious back yard, off-street parking, and a one car garage.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Northwest Akron
1 Unit Available
617 Merriman Rd
617 Merriman Road, Akron, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Great 4 bedroom colonial to rent in wonderful area. Kitchen has old world charm with modern conveniences- Quaint eating area nook- Plus large formal dining room. First floor den and large living room with great picture window.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
University Park
1 Unit Available
369 Danville Ct
369 Danville Court, Akron, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,080
1405 sqft
UNIVERSITY OF AKRON - STUDENT RENTAL | Welcome to 369 Danville Ct, Akron, OH. Available for rent immediately. This is one of the only properties that is located on a private drive near the university.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Kenmore
1 Unit Available
2318 13th St Southwest
2318 13th Street Southwest, Akron, OH
5 Bedrooms
$950
1744 sqft
Great Place to call home!! This home has so much space to offer any family. Move in ready and with several updates. Home has a very dry full basement, 5 bedrooms with a possibility of 6. 2 full bathrooms and a full finished attic area.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Middlebury
1 Unit Available
43-45 Cotter Ave
43 Cotter Ave, Akron, OH
Studio
$625
1 Bedroom
Ask
Spacious efficiency apartment, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. This first floor efficiency has two large rooms and full kitchen, included are tons of storage areas in the apartment. Apartment décor neutral in color with some old school charm.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Highland Square
1 Unit Available
971 Wye Dr
971 Wye Dr, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$770
1036 sqft
Spacious and Sunny upstairs 2 bedroom apartment available walking distance to highland square! Large bedrooms and great closet space. New flooring. This unit comes with washer dryer hookups, one garage space plus storage in the basement! No Pets.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Kenmore
1 Unit Available
2146 16th St Southwest
2146 16th Street Southwest, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
918 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2146 16th St Southwest in Akron. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Merriman Valley
1 Unit Available
1030 Endicott Dr
1030 Endicott Drive, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1088 sqft
Great ranch with newer kitchen stainless steel appliances, Hardwood floors in bedrooms, bathroom remodeled. Basement with carpet area- 2 car garage- IN great condition,

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Goodyear Heights
1 Unit Available
1913 Pilgrim St.
1913 Pilgrim Street, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
1269 sqft
Newly updated property for lease - 3bed, 1 bath, 2car garage, central air (RLNE5845971)

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Firestone Park
1 Unit Available
830 Jenkins Blvd South
830 Jenkins Boulevard South, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$625
600 sqft
Mid-Century modern 1 bed/1 bath apartment; raised ranch duplex in Firestone Park (east). $625/month tenant pays all utilities.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
North Hill
1 Unit Available
780 Clyde Street
780 Clyde Street, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
850 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Akron. Amenities included: hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, laundry in building, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 15th 2020. $725/month rent.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
University Park
1 Unit Available
460 Kirn Street - 460
460 Kirn St, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2175 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 460 Kirn Street - 460 in Akron. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
West Akron
1 Unit Available
802 Good Park Blvd
802 Good Park Boulevard, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$825
1040 sqft
For Rent - 3 bedroom & 1 bathroom - 3 bedroom / 1 bath slab home with attached garage and sun room. No basement. Washer and dryer hook up. Eat in kitchen and a dinning area.
Results within 1 mile of Akron
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Buckingham Gate
Contact for Availability
Redwood Cuyahoga Falls
1201 Liverpool St, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1209 sqft
Redwood Cuyahoga Falls is one of Cuyahoga Fall's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den and a private attached two-car garage.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1724 Sackett Ave
1724 Sackett Avenue, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$675
1724 Sackett Ave #UP, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223 is a great 2nd floor apartment that is 1 bedroom that is longer than width close to 14' x 8' with a walk-in closet with 4 hanging bars and shoe rack, linen closet included with full bath that is bright

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Fairlawn Heights
1 Unit Available
2865 Chamberlain Rd
2865 Chamberlain Rd, Fairlawn, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
Don't miss the opportunity to lease this spacious 2 bedroom end unit townhome in the Copley Fairlawn School District. The home is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, parks, and the highway.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2737 Arenac Rd
2737 Arenac Road, Fairlawn, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Great ranch in Copley fairlawn schools 3 bedroom 1.5 baths. First floor laundry 2 Car garage underneath. Walk out lower level with family room. Quiet street and sidewalks walking distance to parks and school.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Howe Avenue
1 Unit Available
825 Clyde Avenue
825 Clyde Avenue, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$840
Spacious two bedroom apartment in great location - Property Id: 275453 Beautiful two bedroom, one bath apartment just minutes away from Chapel Hill area with shopping and restaurants. Large living room with separate dining area.
Results within 5 miles of Akron
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
4 Units Available
Sutton Crossings
3814 Cascades Blvd, Kent, OH
1 Bedroom
$885
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cat-friendly apartments with vinyl flooring, separate dining rooms, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and window coverings. Located close to Kent State University and Tallmadge Middle and High schools.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Akron, OH

Akron apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Akron 1 BedroomsAkron 2 BedroomsAkron 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAkron 3 BedroomsAkron Accessible Apartments
Akron Apartments with BalconyAkron Apartments with GarageAkron Apartments with GymAkron Apartments with Move-in SpecialsAkron Apartments with Parking
Akron Apartments with PoolAkron Apartments with Washer-DryerAkron Dog Friendly ApartmentsAkron Luxury PlacesAkron Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OH
Cuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OH
Lorain, OHParma Heights, OHRocky River, OHNorth Ridgeville, OHElyria, OHMedina, OHEuclid, OHStreetsboro, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Merriman Valley
University Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Akron Main CampusKent State University at Kent
Case Western Reserve UniversityCleveland State University
The College of Wooster