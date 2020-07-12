84 Apartments for rent in Akron, OH with parking
Akron began as a canal town. Known as the “Rubber Capital of the World,” Akron is no longer home to the many tire companies it once nurtured, but instead is home to more than 200,000 residents who love this city for its plethora of activities, friendly neighborhoods and that oh-so-friendly Midwestern attitude we all know and envy.
When it comes to important contributions to society, Akron has no shortage. The “City of Invention” (Yes, this city has several nicknames) has given America some of its most beloved possessions: Quaker Oats, an abundance of rubber, and Lebron James. So pack the car (check the tires), hit the highway and see just what Akron can contribute to you. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Akron apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.