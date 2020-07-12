Apartment List
84 Apartments for rent in Akron, OH with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Akron apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private gara... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Merriman Valley
Cascade Falls
1761 E Waterford Ct, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$853
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$957
1160 sqft
One step onto Cascade Falls Apartments and you'll instantly realize why living here is different than any other community in town.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
$
Contact for Availability
Merriman Valley
Redwood Akron
1738 Northampton Rd, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$972
1000 sqft
Redwood Akron is one of Akron's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. ENHV has both 2x2 and 2x1.5, they all only one car garages. Our efficient design provides optimal peace and quiet—no one lives above or below you.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
16 Units Available
Newport Landing
234 Mallard Point Dr, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$840
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1247 sqft
Plenty of outdoor recreation nearby in the Portage Lake Recreation area. Outdoor heated pool, renovated clubhouse, on-site staff and 24-hour maintenance. High-speed internet access available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
112 Units Available
Chapel Hill
Summit Ridge
1111 Independence Avenue, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$695
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
773 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
980 sqft
Summit Ridge is situated in a uniquely private and tranquil setting in the heart of Cuyahoga Falls and just minutes from Downtown Akron.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
University Park
Fir Hill Towers
55 Fir Hill, Akron, OH
Studio
$725
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$760
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1129 sqft
Enjoy the convenience and prestige of hi-rise living at Fir Hill Towers. This most special community is centrally located within walking distance of downtown and in the hub of the University of Akron campus.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
East Akron
955 Concord Ave
955 Concord Avenue, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$749
1040 sqft
3 Bedroom home for rent - Welcome to 955 Concord Ave. This Beautiful 3 bedroom home has an updated kitchen and bathroom, fresh paint throughout, updated electrical and plumbing, new carpeting in bedrooms, basement recently dry-locked.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
West Akron
890 Bye St
890 Bye Street, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$700
$700 dep.$700 rent. 2 bed 1 bath first floor of duplex. 2 car garage. T pays e/g/w/s/t

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Lane-Wooster
564 Euclid Ave
564 Euclid Avenue, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$700
Recently remodeled three bedroom home on Euclid Avenue! This home features carpet, fresh paint, and laminate flooring throughout the first floor, a refrigerator and stove in the kitchen, a first floor half-bath, new carpet in the bedrooms, a second

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Summit Lake
534 Thelma Ave
534 Thelma Avenue, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
936 sqft
Spacious bungalow home with many amenities. Enclose front porch with lake view, large living room with new flooring, first level bath and bedrooms.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Kenmore
2318 13th St Southwest
2318 13th Street Southwest, Akron, OH
5 Bedrooms
$950
1744 sqft
Great Place to call home!! This home has so much space to offer any family. Move in ready and with several updates. Home has a very dry full basement, 5 bedrooms with a possibility of 6. 2 full bathrooms and a full finished attic area.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest Akron
617 Merriman Rd
617 Merriman Road, Akron, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Great 4 bedroom colonial to rent in wonderful area. Kitchen has old world charm with modern conveniences- Quaint eating area nook- Plus large formal dining room. First floor den and large living room with great picture window.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
Wallhaven
1500 West Market Street
1500 West Market Street, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$780
864 sqft
Nice and Clean 2 bedroom features stove, fridge and dishwasher. 1.5 baths. Walk in Master Bedroom Closet. Dinette. Central A/c Secured Building. Storage space available for an extra 25.00 a month. Garage. Tenant pays gas, elec and a $ 40.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Middlebury
1105 2nd Avenue - 33
1105 2nd Avenue, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$545
525 sqft
Newly updated, spacious one bedroom, one bathroom apartment off of S Arlington Street. Brand new flooring, appliances, and freshly painted. Building is managed by a professional property management company.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Highland Square
64 Mount View Ave
64 Mount View Avenue, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Beautiful Duplex located in Highland Square! Top unit open for rent. 3 bed 1 bath. Serious inquirers please contact Mike. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5867451)

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Firestone Park
1727 Girard St
1727 Girard Street, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$700
1253 sqft
Three bedroom bungalow available for LAND CONTRACT ONLY - ***PLEASE READ THE ENTIRE AD CAREFULLY AND MAKE SURE YOU MEET ALL QUALIFICATIONS BEFORE APPLYING OR INQUIRING*** ****THIS IS NOT A TRADITIONAL RENTAL**** Welcome to 1727 Girard Ave!

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Kenmore
2146 16th St Southwest
2146 16th Street Southwest, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
918 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2146 16th St Southwest in Akron. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
University Park
363 Danville Ct
363 Danville Court, Akron, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,080
1373 sqft
UNIVERSITY OF AKRON - STUDENT RENTAL | Welcome to 363 Danville Ct, Akron, OH. This is one of the only properties that is located on a private drive near the university. This property is being rented for a total of $1,080 or $360 per room.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Highland Square
777 W. Market #2
777 West Market Street, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
This modern two bedroom apartment is located in the literal heart of Highland Square in Akron.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Firestone Park
246 Selden Ave
246 Selden Avenue, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Lovely three bedroom ranch style home available on Selden Avenue! This quaint home features wood floors throughout the living room, two bedrooms, and hallway, a carpeted master bedroom, tiled bathroom, and laminate flooring in the kitchen and dining

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Kenmore
1267 West Waterloo Rd
1267 W Waterloo Rd, Akron, OH
Studio
$500
800 sqft
One room office space ready to be designed to fit the needs of the new business. Looking for an entrepreneur, small business owner, expansion of an existing business. Space has one large room ( previously and work shop of an HVAC company).

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Goodyear Heights
628 Eastland Ave
628 Eastland Avenue, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
Spacious one bedroom apartment on the first floor! All utilities included for the first year! Walk into the open floor plan with a large eat in kitchen equipped with both refrigerator and stove and a living area with updated vinyl flooring.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
University Park
369 Danville Ct
369 Danville Court, Akron, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,080
1405 sqft
UNIVERSITY OF AKRON - STUDENT RENTAL | Welcome to 369 Danville Ct, Akron, OH. Available for rent immediately. This is one of the only properties that is located on a private drive near the university.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
University Park
370 Danville Ct
370 Danville Court, Akron, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,080
1373 sqft
UNIVERSITY OF AKRON - STUDENT RENTAL | Welcome to 370 Danville Ct, Akron, OH. Available for rent immediately. This is one of the only properties that is located on a private drive near the university.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Middlebury
43-45 Cotter Ave
43 Cotter Ave, Akron, OH
Studio
$625
1 Bedroom
Ask
Spacious efficiency apartment, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. This first floor efficiency has two large rooms and full kitchen, included are tons of storage areas in the apartment. Apartment décor neutral in color with some old school charm.
City Guide for Akron, OH

Akron began as a canal town. Known as the “Rubber Capital of the World,” Akron is no longer home to the many tire companies it once nurtured, but instead is home to more than 200,000 residents who love this city for its plethora of activities, friendly neighborhoods and that oh-so-friendly Midwestern attitude we all know and envy.

When it comes to important contributions to society, Akron has no shortage. The “City of Invention” (Yes, this city has several nicknames) has given America some of its most beloved possessions: Quaker Oats, an abundance of rubber, and Lebron James. So pack the car (check the tires), hit the highway and see just what Akron can contribute to you. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Akron, OH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Akron apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

