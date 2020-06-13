/
cheap apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:27 AM
11 Cheap Apartments for rent in Akron, OH
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
West Akron
1 Unit Available
578 Hoye Ave
578 Hoye Avenue, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$599
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 578 Hoye Ave in Akron. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
East Akron
1 Unit Available
675 Virginia Ave
675 Virginia Avenue, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$525
440 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bath home for rent. Fenced in yard. $550 deposit and $550 rent. Move in ready! Tenant pays e/g/w/s/t No credit check. $50 app fee per adult to pull a criminal and eviction history. Answer within 48 hours.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Firestone Park
1 Unit Available
811 East Wilbeth Rd
811 East Wilbeth Road, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$575
1 bedroom 1 bath apt on E. Wilbeth. Newly painted, flooring, etc. $575 rent $575 deposit waived if moved in by 3-31-20. No credit check. Only State and national check on evictions and criminal history. $50 app fee per adult. Answer in 48 hours.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Highland Square
1 Unit Available
279 Grove St
279 Grove Street, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$550
This is one side of a cozy duplex located in the West Hill Neighborhood. It sports 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, The large kitchen has a stove and a refrigerator. There is no basement, this is a slab property. The rent is $550.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Middlebury
1 Unit Available
167 Chittenden
167 Chittenden Street, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$575
First floor semi updated two bedroom unit in a multi unit apartment building. Living room and bedrooms have hardwood flooring. Kitchen has newer flooring, updated cabinets and some parts of unit are freshly painted.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
East Akron
1 Unit Available
631 Merton Ave
631 Merton Avenue, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$600
This is a nice, clean, bright, 3 bedroom plus a large attic room, 1 bath house with a good sized yard. It has carpet throughout, with vinyl in the kitchen and bathroom, and the original woodwork in the living and dining rooms.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Goodyear Heights
1 Unit Available
628 Eastland Ave
628 Eastland Avenue, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
Spacious one bedroom apartment on the first floor! All utilities included for the first year! Walk into the open floor plan with a large eat in kitchen equipped with both refrigerator and stove and a living area with updated vinyl flooring.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Akron
1 Unit Available
294 Nicholas Ct
294 Nicholas Ct, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$600
Spacious large garden style apartments set up like townhomes. Each unit has large covered front porch, spacious living and dining area, kitchen equipped with refrigerator and stove. Two large bedrooms upstairs. Full bath is on second level.
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Highland Square
1 Unit Available
17 Neal Court
17 Neal Ct, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$550
472 sqft
Welcome to ranch style living- one bedroom side by side duplex for rent. Cozy living space with washer and dryer hook ups. Each unit has a stove and refrigerator, as well as individual hot water and furnace.
Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Middlebury
1 Unit Available
1105 2nd Avenue - 31
1105 2nd Avenue, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$565
525 sqft
Newly updated, spacious one bedroom, one bathroom apartment off of S Arlington Street. Brand new flooring, appliances, and freshly painted. Building is managed by a professional property management company.
Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
University Park
1 Unit Available
581 Buchtel Ave - 1
581 E Buchtel Ave, Akron, OH
Studio
$500
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
A newly remodeled apartment in a no smoking building that includes utilities....... even heat! Close to downtown, Akron U, Summa (Akron City), Infocision Stadium, Expressway and more.
