Amenities
One step onto Cascade Falls Apartments and you'll instantly realize why living here is different than any other community in town. Our residents are able to experience the wonder of the hillside, overlooking beautiful Merriman Valley, while enjoying all of the high-end perks a luxury apartment community has to offer! Enjoy a quiet courtyard view from your spacious apartment or take a dip on hot summer day in our refreshing pool. The desirable amenities continue inside our attractive apartment homes. Spacious floor plans, air conditioning, generous closet space and private balconies and patios are just a few of the standard features that make Cascade Falls Apartments standout from other communities. With one, two, three, and four-bedroom floor plans available, we're confident you'll find a home to fall in love with.