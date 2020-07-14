Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel w/d hookup ceiling fan garbage disposal oven recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard playground pool package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly cc payments coffee bar e-payments guest parking internet access online portal

One step onto Cascade Falls Apartments and you'll instantly realize why living here is different than any other community in town. Our residents are able to experience the wonder of the hillside, overlooking beautiful Merriman Valley, while enjoying all of the high-end perks a luxury apartment community has to offer! Enjoy a quiet courtyard view from your spacious apartment or take a dip on hot summer day in our refreshing pool. The desirable amenities continue inside our attractive apartment homes. Spacious floor plans, air conditioning, generous closet space and private balconies and patios are just a few of the standard features that make Cascade Falls Apartments standout from other communities. With one, two, three, and four-bedroom floor plans available, we're confident you'll find a home to fall in love with.