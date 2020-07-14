All apartments in Akron
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:55 PM

Cascade Falls

Open Now until 7pm
1761 E Waterford Ct · (833) 367-9227
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1761 E Waterford Ct, Akron, OH 44313
Merriman Valley

Price and availability

VERIFIED 16 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0713 · Avail. Sep 7

$910

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 972 sqft

Unit 1618 · Avail. Aug 6

$910

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 972 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1225 · Avail. Oct 8

$957

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Unit 0625 · Avail. Oct 8

$1,003

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1217 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1256 sqft

Unit 1718 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1256 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cascade Falls.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
playground
pool
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
online portal
One step onto Cascade Falls Apartments and you'll instantly realize why living here is different than any other community in town. Our residents are able to experience the wonder of the hillside, overlooking beautiful Merriman Valley, while enjoying all of the high-end perks a luxury apartment community has to offer! Enjoy a quiet courtyard view from your spacious apartment or take a dip on hot summer day in our refreshing pool. The desirable amenities continue inside our attractive apartment homes. Spacious floor plans, air conditioning, generous closet space and private balconies and patios are just a few of the standard features that make Cascade Falls Apartments standout from other communities. With one, two, three, and four-bedroom floor plans available, we're confident you'll find a home to fall in love with.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 for 1st applicant. $20 for each additional applicant.
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: Admin Fee $100
Additional: Renter's Insurance Required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2 pets max
rent: 2 pets is $55/month
restrictions: Breed Restrictions. Call the community for more details. 55lb weight limit.
Dogs
rent: $35/month
Cats
rent: $30/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Cascade Falls have any available units?
Cascade Falls has 6 units available starting at $910 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Cascade Falls have?
Some of Cascade Falls's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cascade Falls currently offering any rent specials?
Cascade Falls is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cascade Falls pet-friendly?
Yes, Cascade Falls is pet friendly.
Does Cascade Falls offer parking?
Yes, Cascade Falls offers parking.
Does Cascade Falls have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cascade Falls offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cascade Falls have a pool?
Yes, Cascade Falls has a pool.
Does Cascade Falls have accessible units?
Yes, Cascade Falls has accessible units.
Does Cascade Falls have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cascade Falls has units with dishwashers.
Does Cascade Falls have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Cascade Falls has units with air conditioning.

