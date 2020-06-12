/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 5:37 PM
62 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Akron, OH
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Merriman Valley
Contact for Availability
Redwood Akron
1738 Northampton Rd, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
1000 sqft
Redwood Akron is one of Akron's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. ENHV has both 2x2 and 2x1.5, they all only one car garages. Our efficient design provides optimal peace and quiet—no one lives above or below you.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Merriman Valley
7 Units Available
Cascade Falls
1761 E Waterford Ct, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$866
972 sqft
One step onto Cascade Falls Apartments and you'll instantly realize why living here is different than any other community in town.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
$
Chapel Hill
107 Units Available
Summit Ridge
1111 Independence Avenue, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$745
773 sqft
Summit Ridge is situated in a uniquely private and tranquil setting in the heart of Cuyahoga Falls and just minutes from Downtown Akron.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
7 Units Available
Newport Landing
234 Mallard Point Dr, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$905
1008 sqft
Plenty of outdoor recreation nearby in the Portage Lake Recreation area. Outdoor heated pool, renovated clubhouse, on-site staff and 24-hour maintenance. High-speed internet access available.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
University Park
Contact for Availability
Fir Hill Towers
55 Fir Hill, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$920
1129 sqft
Enjoy the convenience and prestige of hi-rise living at Fir Hill Towers. This most special community is centrally located within walking distance of downtown and in the hub of the University of Akron campus.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Firestone Park
1 Unit Available
776 Triplett
776 Triplett Boulevard, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
For Rent - 2 bedrooms & 1 bathroom - This two bedroom and one bathroom ranch is ready to go. Just bring your moving truck. No basement in this unit. No garage but off street parking. Freshly painted inside. Easy access to the interstate and shopping.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Merriman Valley
1 Unit Available
1681 Hampton Knoll Dr
1681 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$914
1000 sqft
1681 - Quail
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Merriman Valley
1 Unit Available
1687 Hampton Knoll Dr
1687 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$984
1000 sqft
1687 - Quail Deluxe
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Merriman Valley
1 Unit Available
1599 Hampton Knoll Dr
1599 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$914
1000 sqft
1599 - Quail
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Merriman Valley
1 Unit Available
1715 Hampton Knoll Dr
1715 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$914
1000 sqft
1715 - Quail
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Highland Square
1 Unit Available
971 Wye Dr
971 Wye Dr, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$770
1036 sqft
Spacious and Sunny upstairs 2 bedroom apartment available walking distance to highland square! Large bedrooms and great closet space. New flooring. This unit comes with washer dryer hookups, one garage space plus storage in the basement! No Pets.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Lane-Wooster
1 Unit Available
791 Leonard St
791 Leonard Street, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
Two bedroom single family home on Leonard St. This recently renovated home features new flooring throughout, carpeted bedrooms, large back yard, off-street parking, and a basement with laundry hookups. No pets. No Section 8.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
South Akron
1 Unit Available
294 Nicholas Ct
294 Nicholas Ct, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$600
Spacious large garden style apartments set up like townhomes. Each unit has large covered front porch, spacious living and dining area, kitchen equipped with refrigerator and stove. Two large bedrooms upstairs. Full bath is on second level.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
West Akron
1 Unit Available
890 Bye St
890 Bye Street, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$700
$700 dep.$700 rent. 2 bed 1 bath first floor of duplex. 2 car garage. T pays e/g/w/s/t
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Highland Square
1 Unit Available
279 Grove St
279 Grove Street, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$550
This is one side of a cozy duplex located in the West Hill Neighborhood. It sports 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, The large kitchen has a stove and a refrigerator. There is no basement, this is a slab property. The rent is $550.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
West Akron
1 Unit Available
578 Hoye Ave
578 Hoye Avenue, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$599
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 578 Hoye Ave in Akron. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
North Hill
1 Unit Available
596 Frederick Ave
596 Frederick Avenue, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
1264 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 596 Frederick Ave in Akron. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Goodyear Heights
1 Unit Available
683 Grifton Ave
683 Grifton Avenue, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$700
Recently renovated two bedroom home on Grifton Ave! This ranch style home features fresh paint, new carpet will be installed in the living and dining rooms, new kitchen flooring, spacious back yard, off-street parking, and a one car garage.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Ellet
1 Unit Available
1898 Springfield Lake Blvd
1898 Springfield Lake Blvd, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$775
Spacious two bedroom second floor apartment located in Springfield. Tenant only pays electric, gas and electric is included in rent. Central air conditioning and furnace. Laundry hookup in unit, coin operated laundry room also on site.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Middlebury
1 Unit Available
167 Chittenden
167 Chittenden Street, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$575
First floor semi updated two bedroom unit in a multi unit apartment building. Living room and bedrooms have hardwood flooring. Kitchen has newer flooring, updated cabinets and some parts of unit are freshly painted.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Kenmore
1 Unit Available
2146 16th St Southwest
2146 16th Street Southwest, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
918 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2146 16th St Southwest in Akron. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Merriman Valley
1 Unit Available
1428 North Howard-3C
1428 N Howard St, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
The Riverview apartment complex offers a mixture of livability, quality, and comfort. It features a variety of apartments including one and two bedrooms.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 05:36pm
Wallhaven
1 Unit Available
English Market
1516 West Market Street, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$820
950 sqft
Nice and clean 2 bedroom and 1/2 baths. Features fully applianced kitchen. Dinette, living room. Master bedroom has 1/2 bath and large walk in closet. Den makes great office space or add living area. Apply for free at https://remcommercial.appfolio.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Kenmore
1 Unit Available
2295 10th St SW
2295 10th Street Southwest, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
1152 sqft
1 Month FREE to approved applicant, that signs a 2 Year Lease. Tenant must meet income/credit requirements.
Similar Pages
Akron 1 BedroomsAkron 2 BedroomsAkron 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAkron 3 BedroomsAkron Accessible Apartments
Akron Apartments with BalconyAkron Apartments with GarageAkron Apartments with GymAkron Apartments with Move-in SpecialsAkron Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cleveland, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OH
Cuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OH