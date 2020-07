Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage media room yoga cats allowed accessible bike storage business center conference room e-payments guest suite internet access internet cafe key fob access online portal package receiving trash valet

927 West Morgan is Raleigh's premier downtown apartment home community offering urban chic apartments with resort-style amenities. Our gorgeous 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments are fitted with modern and luxurious finishes including kitchens with 42-inch cabinets and granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, faux hardwood flooring, ceramic flooring, and tub surround in bathrooms, spacious walk-in closets and a washer and dryer in each home. Our on-site lavish amenities include two sparkling swimming pools, outdoor grilling stations, landscaped courtyards, private parking garage, off leash dog park, monthly resident events, elevator access to all floors, two health clubs including TRX bands and a yoga room, two club/lounge areas, a gaming and media room and so much more. We are located in the heart of Raleigh with easy access to world-class entertainment, shopping, top-notch dining and a marvelous nightlife. Contact us today to experience the 927 West Morgan lifestyle.