Link Apartments Glenwood South

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard internet cafe dog park 24hr gym parking pool google fiber yoga accessible elevator garage 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center car charging cc payments coffee bar e-payments fire pit green community hot tub internet access key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Link Apartments(R) Glenwood South offers apartments for rent in Raleigh, NC that will exceed your expectations. These luxury apartments capture the downtown Raleigh lifestyle perfectly, with the amenities you want and crave at your fingertips. Gourmet kitchens with modern backsplashes & appliances. The floor plans include one- & two-bedroom options, each with spacious living areas & walk-in closets. Large windows let in ample natural light, & all units are equipped with washer & dryers. With one of these luxury apartments, you'll have everything you need right at your fingertips.From the pet-friendly policies and included on-site dog park to the cyber cafe, cycle center, on-site fitness center & yoga studio, controlled access parking, & an electric vehicle charging station, our impressive amenities make city living convenient. Even the location of Link Apartments(R) Glenwood South, which is near public transportation, shopping & dining options, caters to the needs of city dwellers.