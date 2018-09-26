Minnesota Off-Campus Apartments For Rent
Find your perfect off-campus apartment by choosing your school below
We’re adding new off-campus housing everyday!
Featured
Marquee
Starting at $1,250
Updated 1 hr ago
1410 Nicollet Avenue
Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,250
1 Bedroom
$1,545
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Featured
Daymark Uptown
Starting at $1,079
Updated 1 hr ago
3014 Holmes Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,079
1 Bedroom
$1,504
2 Bedrooms
$2,517
Featured
The Central
Starting at $1,064
Updated 1 hr ago
3501 2nd Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,064
1 Bedroom
$1,165
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
Featured
The Shoreham
Starting at $1,253
Updated 1 hr ago
3030 France Ave S
Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,253
1 Bedroom
$1,573
2 Bedrooms
$2,246
All Colleges and Universities
Anoka Technical CollegeAugsburg UniversityBethel UniversityCollege of Saint BenedictConcordia College at MoorheadConcordia University-Saint PaulDunwoody College of TechnologyFond du Lac Tribal and Community CollegeHamline UniversityHennepin Technical CollegeHibbing Community CollegeInver Hills Community CollegeMacalester CollegeMesabi Range CollegeMetropolitan State University
Minneapolis Community and Technical CollegeMinnesota State University MoorheadMitchell Hamline School of LawNormandale Community CollegeNorth Central UniversityNorth Hennepin Community CollegeRiverland Community CollegeRochester Community and Technical CollegeSaint Cloud State UniversitySaint Paul CollegeSt Cloud Technical and Community CollegeUniversity of Minnesota-DuluthUniversity of Minnesota-Twin CitiesUniversity of Northwestern-St PaulUniversity of St Thomas