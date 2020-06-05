All apartments in New York
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:18 PM

99 John Street

99 John Street · (646) 443-3715
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

99 John Street, New York, NY 10038
Financial District

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 606 · Avail. now

$5,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
doorman
gym
parking
pool table
garage
internet access
media room
Enjoy the light and the 11 foot high ceilings of this pre-war converted condo, large double pained windows in every room for extreme peace. Designer kitchens with stainless steel appliances, charcoal grey Caesar Stone counter tops and sleek white lacquer cabinetry. Renovated baths are finished with square mosaic floor tiles, modern subway tiles and rain shower heads. New oak floors. Enjoy the seaport and all the vibrancy of living downtown. Close to all major transportation.

99 John Street was designed in 1933 by Shreve Lamb and Harmon, the same architects who created the Empire State Building, 99 John was renovated into a residential rental building in 1999 and today houses a most unique collection of modern loft condominiums, right in the heart of the Financial District.

Unique and beautiful common spaces including the roof top deck with dining facilities and the comfortable lounge with billiards, a screening room and iPod docking station. Other amenities include complimentary wireless internet access, an on-site fitness center, 5th floor garden, 24-hour concierge, parking garage, grocery, drug store and pharmacy all onsite within the building.,**NO FEE**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 99 John Street have any available units?
99 John Street has a unit available for $5,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 99 John Street have?
Some of 99 John Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 99 John Street currently offering any rent specials?
99 John Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 99 John Street pet-friendly?
No, 99 John Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 99 John Street offer parking?
Yes, 99 John Street does offer parking.
Does 99 John Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 99 John Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 99 John Street have a pool?
No, 99 John Street does not have a pool.
Does 99 John Street have accessible units?
No, 99 John Street does not have accessible units.
Does 99 John Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 99 John Street does not have units with dishwashers.
