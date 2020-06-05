Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge doorman gym parking pool table garage internet access media room

Enjoy the light and the 11 foot high ceilings of this pre-war converted condo, large double pained windows in every room for extreme peace. Designer kitchens with stainless steel appliances, charcoal grey Caesar Stone counter tops and sleek white lacquer cabinetry. Renovated baths are finished with square mosaic floor tiles, modern subway tiles and rain shower heads. New oak floors. Enjoy the seaport and all the vibrancy of living downtown. Close to all major transportation.



99 John Street was designed in 1933 by Shreve Lamb and Harmon, the same architects who created the Empire State Building, 99 John was renovated into a residential rental building in 1999 and today houses a most unique collection of modern loft condominiums, right in the heart of the Financial District.



Unique and beautiful common spaces including the roof top deck with dining facilities and the comfortable lounge with billiards, a screening room and iPod docking station. Other amenities include complimentary wireless internet access, an on-site fitness center, 5th floor garden, 24-hour concierge, parking garage, grocery, drug store and pharmacy all onsite within the building.,**NO FEE**



Enjoy the light and the 11 foot high ceilings of this pre-war converted condo, large double pained windows in every room for extreme peace. Designer kitchens with stainless steel appliances, charcoal grey Caesar Stone counter tops and sleek white lacquer cabinetry. Renovated baths are finished with square mosaic floor tiles, modern subway tiles and rain shower heads. New oak floors. Enjoy the seaport and all the vibrancy of living downtown. Close to all major transportation.

99 John Street was designed in 1933 by Shreve, Lamb and Harmon, the same architects who created the Empire State Building, 99 John was renovated into a residential rental building in 1999 and today houses a most unique collection of modern loft condominiums, right in the heart of the Financial District.



Unique and beautiful common spaces including the roof top deck with dining facilities and the comfortable lounge with billiards, a screening room and iPod docking station. Other amenities include complimentary wireless internet access, an on-site fitness center, 5th floor garden, 24-hour concierge, parking garage, grocery, drug store and pharmacy all onsite within the building.