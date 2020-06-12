All apartments in New York
Find more places like 99 East 4th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
99 East 4th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

99 East 4th Street

99 East 4th Street · (212) 828-0492
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Bowery
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

99 East 4th Street, New York, NY 10003
Bowery

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4-E · Avail. now

$4,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
Stunning convertible 3 bedroom bedroom apartment . 3 roommates will share very easily. Excellent rare find spacious bedrooms, located in prime east village/bowery neighborhood, new renovations, large layout,,, large sizable bedrooms,, windows through out, high ceilings, hardwood floors,,, gourmet kitchen, w/dishwasher & microwave, full windowed kitchen, ,,, large closets,,, charming apartment, will be terrific for nyu students , seconds walk to campus, surrounded by all shopping , trendy spots, elevator & laundry building well maintained, attentive live in super,no pets allowed,, fantastic space. No Pets... !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 99 East 4th Street have any available units?
99 East 4th Street has a unit available for $4,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 99 East 4th Street have?
Some of 99 East 4th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 99 East 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
99 East 4th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 99 East 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 99 East 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 99 East 4th Street offer parking?
No, 99 East 4th Street does not offer parking.
Does 99 East 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 99 East 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 99 East 4th Street have a pool?
No, 99 East 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 99 East 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 99 East 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 99 East 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 99 East 4th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 99 East 4th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
445
445 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
12 East 86th Street
12 East 86th Street
New York, NY 10028
The Lewis
411 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St
New York, NY 10019
The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street
404 East 55th Street
New York, NY 10022
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity