99 East 4th Street

Amenities
Stunning convertible 3 bedroom bedroom apartment . 3 roommates will share very easily. Excellent rare find spacious bedrooms, located in prime east village/bowery neighborhood, new renovations, large layout,,, large sizable bedrooms,, windows through out, high ceilings, hardwood floors,,, gourmet kitchen, w/dishwasher & microwave, full windowed kitchen, ,,, large closets,,, charming apartment, will be terrific for nyu students , seconds walk to campus, surrounded by all shopping , trendy spots, elevator & laundry building well maintained, attentive live in super,no pets allowed,, fantastic space. No Pets... !!!