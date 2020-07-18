All apartments in New York
Find more places like 95 Horatio St 9V.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
95 Horatio St 9V
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

95 Horatio St 9V

95 Horatio St · (347) 437-7021
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
West Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

95 Horatio St, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 9V · Avail. now

$5,295

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
valet service
Renovated West Village 1BD 1BA - Spacious Terrace! - Property Id: 311574

Fantastic, Renovated 1 Bed with an Open Kitchen, Ample Closet Space and a Spacious Terrace. Gross Rent $5295.

in-person showings will be available by appointment only. Please inquire for details and availability.
Video Tours Are Available Upon Request
No Broker Fee
$1,000 Security Deposit Available to Well-Qualified Applicants
Short Term Lease Options Are Available

Amenities:
24-Hour Doorman
Fitness Center
Open Kitchen
Children's Playroom
Outdoor Children's Play Area
Landscaped Roof Deck
Sundeck
BBQ Grills
Pet-Friendly
Live-in Super
Terrace
Valet
Package Room
Laundry Room
Storage
Bicycle Storage
Elevator
WiFi
ATM in Building
Parking Garage

See for yourself, today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/95-horatio-st-new-york-ny-unit-9v/311574
Property Id 311574

(RLNE5952556)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95 Horatio St 9V have any available units?
95 Horatio St 9V has a unit available for $5,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 95 Horatio St 9V have?
Some of 95 Horatio St 9V's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95 Horatio St 9V currently offering any rent specials?
95 Horatio St 9V is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95 Horatio St 9V pet-friendly?
Yes, 95 Horatio St 9V is pet friendly.
Does 95 Horatio St 9V offer parking?
Yes, 95 Horatio St 9V offers parking.
Does 95 Horatio St 9V have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 95 Horatio St 9V offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 95 Horatio St 9V have a pool?
No, 95 Horatio St 9V does not have a pool.
Does 95 Horatio St 9V have accessible units?
No, 95 Horatio St 9V does not have accessible units.
Does 95 Horatio St 9V have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 95 Horatio St 9V has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 95 Horatio St 9V?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

19 Dutch
19 Dutch Street
New York, NY 10038
The Ellington
260 West 52nd Street
New York, NY 10019
The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
James Marquis
101 West 90th Street
New York, NY 10024
63 Wall Street
67 Wall Street Ct
New York, NY 10005
4 EAST 89TH STREET
4 East 89th Street
New York, NY 10128
245 East 11th Street
245 East 11th Street
New York, NY 10003
88 Leonard
88 Leonard Street
New York, NY 10013

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity