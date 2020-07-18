95 Horatio St 9V

Amenities
Renovated West Village 1BD 1BA - Spacious Terrace! - Property Id: 311574
Fantastic, Renovated 1 Bed with an Open Kitchen, Ample Closet Space and a Spacious Terrace. Gross Rent $5295.
in-person showings will be available by appointment only. Please inquire for details and availability.
Video Tours Are Available Upon Request
No Broker Fee
$1,000 Security Deposit Available to Well-Qualified Applicants
Short Term Lease Options Are Available
Amenities:
24-Hour Doorman
Fitness Center
Open Kitchen
Children's Playroom
Outdoor Children's Play Area
Landscaped Roof Deck
Sundeck
BBQ Grills
Pet-Friendly
Live-in Super
Terrace
Valet
Package Room
Laundry Room
Storage
Bicycle Storage
Elevator
WiFi
ATM in Building
Parking Garage
See for yourself, today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/95-horatio-st-new-york-ny-unit-9v/311574
Property Id 311574
(RLNE5952556)