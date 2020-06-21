All apartments in New York
Find more places like 94 Saint Marks Pl 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
94 Saint Marks Pl 4
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

94 Saint Marks Pl 4

94 Saint Mark's Place · (281) 763-9523
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
East Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

94 Saint Mark's Place, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 4 · Avail. now

$4,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Sun Kissed XL 3BR in the Heart of the East Village - Property Id: 293994

Available Immediately~East Village

*LOW FEE

This is an incredible 3BR in the heart of the East Village. The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, a sunken living room, modern white appliances, an eat-in kitchen and a subway tiled bathroom.

Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293994
Property Id 293994

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5832947)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94 Saint Marks Pl 4 have any available units?
94 Saint Marks Pl 4 has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 94 Saint Marks Pl 4 have?
Some of 94 Saint Marks Pl 4's amenities include hardwood floors, some paid utils, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 94 Saint Marks Pl 4 currently offering any rent specials?
94 Saint Marks Pl 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94 Saint Marks Pl 4 pet-friendly?
No, 94 Saint Marks Pl 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 94 Saint Marks Pl 4 offer parking?
No, 94 Saint Marks Pl 4 does not offer parking.
Does 94 Saint Marks Pl 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 94 Saint Marks Pl 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 94 Saint Marks Pl 4 have a pool?
No, 94 Saint Marks Pl 4 does not have a pool.
Does 94 Saint Marks Pl 4 have accessible units?
No, 94 Saint Marks Pl 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 94 Saint Marks Pl 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 94 Saint Marks Pl 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 94 Saint Marks Pl 4?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

19 Dutch
19 Dutch Street
New York, NY 10038
Echelon Chelsea
37 W 21st St
New York, NY 10010
800 Sixth
800 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St
New York, NY 10016
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St
New York, NY 10016
The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street
404 East 55th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity