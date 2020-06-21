94 Saint Marks Pl 4

Amenities
Sun Kissed XL 3BR in the Heart of the East Village - Property Id: 293994
Available Immediately~East Village
*LOW FEE
This is an incredible 3BR in the heart of the East Village. The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, a sunken living room, modern white appliances, an eat-in kitchen and a subway tiled bathroom.
Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293994
No Pets Allowed
