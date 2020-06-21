94 Saint Marks Pl 4

Amenities

hardwood floors some paid utils microwave range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Sun Kissed XL 3BR in the Heart of the East Village - Property Id: 293994



Available Immediately~East Village



*LOW FEE



This is an incredible 3BR in the heart of the East Village. The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, a sunken living room, modern white appliances, an eat-in kitchen and a subway tiled bathroom.



Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293994

Property Id 293994



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5832947)