Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr concierge 24hr laundry bike storage conference room doorman hot tub internet access lobby media room package receiving pool table sauna valet service

Situated in the heart of TriBeCa, 88 Leonard Street is a modern 21-story tower offering 352 luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom-rental apartments. Each home at 88 Leonard features a spacious open layout, wood floors, over-sized windows with modern solar shades and a fully equipped gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, custom cabinetry, and full-size stainless steel appliances. 88 Leonard provides an array of amenities including a 24-hour attended lobby, a resident lounge with billiards and dining area, a stunning garden terrace with hot tub and outdoor fireplace, along with a fully landscaped rooftop sun deck.