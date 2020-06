865 W END AVE.

Amenities

BEST PRICED CLASSIC SIX COMPLETE RENO, !TO VIEW BY APPOINTMENT CALL JOE - .OVER SIZED CLASSIC "SIX"IN THE HEART OF THE UPPER WEST SIDE, WITH SOME LOFT STYLE ELEMENTS,WITH HIGH CEILINGS ,HUGE WINDOWS,RIVER VIEWS. RENOVATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS,AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. DISTINCT NEIGHBORHOOD FEEL TO AREA,AND THE BUILDING,PERFECT FOR FAMILIES,AND PETS,CLOSE TO RSD PARK,AND YET CLOSE ENOUGH TO SHOPPING,DINING,AND SUBWAY. LIVE-IN SUPER. 24/7 DOORMAN.PREWAR ELEVATOR. 24/7 DOORMAN. PET FRIENDLY. RENO. WASHER DRYER ALLOWED!!! 2015 OCCUPANCY. CLOSE TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION !! RIVERSIDE PARK AROUND THE CORNER !!! GREAT DINING & SHOPPING! !!! CONVERTIBLE!!!!READY !!!CALL JOE TO SCHEDULE VIEWING- !!!SHOWN SUNDAY - FRIDAY, 12:00 - 6 :00. QLI69698