Now offering one month free! The rent concession is for a 13-month lease and will be applied to the last month. Gross rent is $3,100 and net effective rent is $2,862.



Studio apartment with good natural light and plenty of closet space.



85 Fourth Avenue is a post-war doorman building centrally located between Astor Place and Union Square. The building features a 24-hour doorman, live-in super, and laundry room in the basement. Tenants now benefit from new building amenities designed by Andre Kikoski Architect, whose previous projects include One Hudson Yards. The new amenities include: a new light-filled lobby with modern finishes, a fitness studio with Peloton bikes, and a courtyard garden (accessible from the lobby). The building also has an attached parking garage and storage units available for an additional fee. Pets are welcome.



A video tour is available and will be sent upon request.



