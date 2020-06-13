All apartments in New York
New York, NY
85 Fourth Avenue
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:09 AM

85 Fourth Avenue

85 4th Avenue · (412) 953-8091
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

85 4th Avenue, New York, NY 10003
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 4-E · Avail. now

$3,100

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
lobby
Now offering one month free! The rent concession is for a 13-month lease and will be applied to the last month. Gross rent is $3,100 and net effective rent is $2,862.

Studio apartment with good natural light and plenty of closet space.

85 Fourth Avenue is a post-war doorman building centrally located between Astor Place and Union Square. The building features a 24-hour doorman, live-in super, and laundry room in the basement. Tenants now benefit from new building amenities designed by Andre Kikoski Architect, whose previous projects include One Hudson Yards. The new amenities include: a new light-filled lobby with modern finishes, a fitness studio with Peloton bikes, and a courtyard garden (accessible from the lobby). The building also has an attached parking garage and storage units available for an additional fee. Pets are welcome.

A video tour is available and will be sent upon request.

Photos are from another apartment in the building and are being used to represent the finishes of this apartment.,Brand-new renovated studio with great southern exposure with downtown views. The unit has a brand new kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, chic white cabinets, and beautiful countertops. This home in inundated with natural sunlight. Spacious and well designed. Full time doorman building complete with laundry, live in super, elevator and garage and storage for a fee. Pets welcome upon landlord request. Location is superb right in between Union Square and Astor Place.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 Fourth Avenue have any available units?
85 Fourth Avenue has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 85 Fourth Avenue have?
Some of 85 Fourth Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85 Fourth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
85 Fourth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 Fourth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 85 Fourth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 85 Fourth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 85 Fourth Avenue does offer parking.
Does 85 Fourth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 85 Fourth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 Fourth Avenue have a pool?
No, 85 Fourth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 85 Fourth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 85 Fourth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 85 Fourth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 85 Fourth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
