85 Attorney Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities elevator bike storage

Sun Flooded Spacious 1 Bedroom ApartmentAmazing Prime Lower East Side Location 2 Blocks away from F, M, J, and Z trainsTarget and Trader Joes and The Essex Market just steps away!APARTMENT FEATURES:-Eastern exposureLet in lots of natural light-Light Hardwood Floors throughout -Huge living room -Fully equipped chef kitchen with Luxury Finishes - Stainless Steel Appliances -Dishwasher -Built-in Microwave-Washer/ Dryer-Full-size Modern Bathroom with tub-Abundant closet space-Modern Lighting-Quiet Location -Pets Allowed -Guarantors Accepted -Roof Top access *Price listed is net effective on a 13 month lease with 1 month Free Surrounded by some of the best bars, restaurants, galleries and shops the LES has to offer. Call/Text Boris at 7one8 - 6one2 - 57six 0Showing by appointment only 7 days a week Ledvech1422