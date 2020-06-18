All apartments in New York
Find more places like 85 Attorney Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
85 Attorney Street
Last updated December 11 2019 at 9:48 PM

85 Attorney Street

85 Attorney Street · (718) 612-5760
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

85 Attorney Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
bike storage
Sun Flooded Spacious 1 Bedroom ApartmentAmazing Prime Lower East Side Location 2 Blocks away from F, M, J, and Z trainsTarget and Trader Joes and The Essex Market just steps away!APARTMENT FEATURES:-Eastern exposureLet in lots of natural light-Light Hardwood Floors throughout -Huge living room -Fully equipped chef kitchen with Luxury Finishes - Stainless Steel Appliances -Dishwasher -Built-in Microwave-Washer/ Dryer-Full-size Modern Bathroom with tub-Abundant closet space-Modern Lighting-Quiet Location -Pets Allowed -Guarantors Accepted -Roof Top access *Price listed is net effective on a 13 month lease with 1 month Free Surrounded by some of the best bars, restaurants, galleries and shops the LES has to offer. Call/Text Boris at 7one8 - 6one2 - 57six 0Showing by appointment only 7 days a week Ledvech1422

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 Attorney Street have any available units?
85 Attorney Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 85 Attorney Street have?
Some of 85 Attorney Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85 Attorney Street currently offering any rent specials?
85 Attorney Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 Attorney Street pet-friendly?
No, 85 Attorney Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 85 Attorney Street offer parking?
No, 85 Attorney Street does not offer parking.
Does 85 Attorney Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 85 Attorney Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 Attorney Street have a pool?
No, 85 Attorney Street does not have a pool.
Does 85 Attorney Street have accessible units?
No, 85 Attorney Street does not have accessible units.
Does 85 Attorney Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 85 Attorney Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 85 Attorney Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aalto 57
1065 2nd Ave
New York, NY 10022
7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10010
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St
New York, NY 10023
Aire
200 West 67th Street
New York, NY 10023
101 West End
101 W End Ave
New York, NY 10023
Longacre House
305 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069
253 West 72nd Street
253 West 72nd Street
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity