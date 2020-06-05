83 East 7th Street

Amenities
Renovated | 2 Bedroom | Heart of East VillageContactless, Self-Guided Tour AvailableVirtual Tour (coming soon)APARTMENT FEATURES: Avail ASAPSun-Filled, South FacingRenovated Island Kitchen w/ Breakfast BarStainless Steep AppliancesDishwasherHardwood FloorsRecessed LightingAbundant Closet SpaceLarge Living RoomQueen-Sized BedroomsLarge, Tiled BathroomSituated in prime East Village location within a quiet building conveniently located next to the F,M,6,N,R trains.(pictures of unit prior to current occupancy) livingny96123