Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:19 PM

83 East 7th Street

83 East 7th Street · (929) 389-5776
Location

83 East 7th Street, New York, NY 10003
East Village

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Renovated | 2 Bedroom | Heart of East VillageContactless, Self-Guided Tour AvailableVirtual Tour (coming soon)APARTMENT FEATURES: Avail ASAPSun-Filled, South FacingRenovated Island Kitchen w/ Breakfast BarStainless Steep AppliancesDishwasherHardwood FloorsRecessed LightingAbundant Closet SpaceLarge Living RoomQueen-Sized BedroomsLarge, Tiled BathroomSituated in prime East Village location within a quiet building conveniently located next to the F,M,6,N,R trains.(pictures of unit prior to current occupancy) livingny96123

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 83 East 7th Street have any available units?
83 East 7th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 83 East 7th Street have?
Some of 83 East 7th Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 83 East 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
83 East 7th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83 East 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 83 East 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 83 East 7th Street offer parking?
No, 83 East 7th Street does not offer parking.
Does 83 East 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 83 East 7th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 83 East 7th Street have a pool?
No, 83 East 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 83 East 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 83 East 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 83 East 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 83 East 7th Street has units with dishwashers.
