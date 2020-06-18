All apartments in New York
New York, NY
812 Riverside Drive
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:17 PM

812 Riverside Drive

812 Riverside Drive · (212) 539-4974
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

812 Riverside Drive, New York, NY 10032
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 53 · Avail. now

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
gym
coffee bar
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
doorman
gym
lobby
812 Riverside Drive Apt 53 This Riverside Drive 2 bed room / Over 1000 sq/ft convertible 3 is right next to the #1 Train subway stop and boasts large rooms, California-style closets, expansive Dining Room. The Living Room is separated by glass french doors and a foyer entry. Crown molding, Ceiling fans, Espresso floors, and rarely-found windowed kitchen and bath. The eat-in kitchen features ss appliances and granite counter tops. Washer/Dryer in Unit as well as laundry in the building. The neighborhood offers great coffee shops such as Taszo, Caffe Bene, Chipped Cup and Sweet Life Pastry. Right outside the building are Riverside Park, Planet Fitness & 2 grocery stores. Live in Super. Magnificent Lobby, pet-friendly, One block to the 157th subway station, loads of transportation (#1 and C trains, as well as M4 M5 Bx6). Minutes to New York Presbyterian Hospital / Columbia Medical Center, Edward Harkness Eye Institute, College of Dental Medicine, Irvin Center Research Center, grocery stores (Associated, C-Town), and Planet Fitness.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 Riverside Drive have any available units?
812 Riverside Drive has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 812 Riverside Drive have?
Some of 812 Riverside Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 Riverside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
812 Riverside Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 Riverside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 812 Riverside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 812 Riverside Drive offer parking?
No, 812 Riverside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 812 Riverside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 812 Riverside Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 Riverside Drive have a pool?
No, 812 Riverside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 812 Riverside Drive have accessible units?
No, 812 Riverside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 812 Riverside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 812 Riverside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
