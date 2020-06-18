Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly gym coffee bar ceiling fan

812 Riverside Drive Apt 53 This Riverside Drive 2 bed room / Over 1000 sq/ft convertible 3 is right next to the #1 Train subway stop and boasts large rooms, California-style closets, expansive Dining Room. The Living Room is separated by glass french doors and a foyer entry. Crown molding, Ceiling fans, Espresso floors, and rarely-found windowed kitchen and bath. The eat-in kitchen features ss appliances and granite counter tops. Washer/Dryer in Unit as well as laundry in the building. The neighborhood offers great coffee shops such as Taszo, Caffe Bene, Chipped Cup and Sweet Life Pastry. Right outside the building are Riverside Park, Planet Fitness & 2 grocery stores. Live in Super. Magnificent Lobby, pet-friendly, One block to the 157th subway station, loads of transportation (#1 and C trains, as well as M4 M5 Bx6). Minutes to New York Presbyterian Hospital / Columbia Medical Center, Edward Harkness Eye Institute, College of Dental Medicine, Irvin Center Research Center, grocery stores (Associated, C-Town), and Planet Fitness.