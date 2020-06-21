81 Second Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Floor through 3 bedrooms, located on the top floor of a Townhouse. Featuring original details and charm. Exposed brick, Decorative Fire Place. Open living room with double height ceilings. King and queen size bedrooms with plenty of room for furniture and great closet and storage space. Separate windowed kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances. Private wrap around terrace with 360 degree open city views. East Village prime close to NYU, Lower East, Soho, Noho, Nolita, Union Square, Whole foods, F/M / 6/ B/D, N/R, L Multiple train stations.

The apartment is $5,867 net effective with 1 month free on 12 month lease, base rent is $6,400.