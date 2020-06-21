All apartments in New York
81 Second Avenue

81 2nd Avenue · (646) 723-3073
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

81 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10003
Bowery

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$5,867

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Floor through 3 bedrooms, located on the top floor of a Townhouse. Featuring original details and charm. Exposed brick, Decorative Fire Place. Open living room with double height ceilings. King and queen size bedrooms with plenty of room for furniture and great closet and storage space. Separate windowed kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances. Private wrap around terrace with 360 degree open city views. East Village prime close to NYU, Lower East, Soho, Noho, Nolita, Union Square, Whole foods, F/M / 6/ B/D, N/R, L Multiple train stations.
The apartment is $5,867 net effective with 1 month free on 12 month lease, base rent is $6,400.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81 Second Avenue have any available units?
81 Second Avenue has a unit available for $5,867 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 81 Second Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
81 Second Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81 Second Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 81 Second Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 81 Second Avenue offer parking?
No, 81 Second Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 81 Second Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 81 Second Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 81 Second Avenue have a pool?
No, 81 Second Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 81 Second Avenue have accessible units?
No, 81 Second Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 81 Second Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 81 Second Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 81 Second Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 81 Second Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
