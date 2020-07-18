801 Amsterdam Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities accessible clubhouse doorman elevator gym parking garage internet access valet service

No Fee Open studio with huge walk in closet and washer/dryer in unit. Apartment may come partially furnished (bed, desks, etc) subject to discussion on an additional fee. Apartment comes with nook/carve out style kitchen with dishwasher, large bay style windows, hardwood/tile floors and caesar stone counter tops. Apartment building features a doorman, elevators, gym (no fee), lounge/entertainment room, and a terrace. Maintenance services are available and promptly respond to any issues. Apartment is a block over from a local grocery store and Whole Foods/other stores, and a short walk from the 96th Street Subway Station (1, 2 and 3 trains) and 96th/Park (B and A trains). Cross-town buses also pick up at 96th. Apartment is on side of building facing a school (i.e., away from Amsterdam Ave.) and as such is rather quiet for a New York apartment.Current tenant is offering a $600 incentive to new tenant bringing down the rent to $2995 net effective for the remainder of the 8 months left. Current gross rent is $3070.