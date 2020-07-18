All apartments in New York
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:27 PM

801 Amsterdam Avenue

801 Amsterdam Avenue · (210) 885-1767
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

801 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
valet service
No Fee Open studio with huge walk in closet and washer/dryer in unit. Apartment may come partially furnished (bed, desks, etc) subject to discussion on an additional fee. Apartment comes with nook/carve out style kitchen with dishwasher, large bay style windows, hardwood/tile floors and caesar stone counter tops. Apartment building features a doorman, elevators, gym (no fee), lounge/entertainment room, and a terrace. Maintenance services are available and promptly respond to any issues. Apartment is a block over from a local grocery store and Whole Foods/other stores, and a short walk from the 96th Street Subway Station (1, 2 and 3 trains) and 96th/Park (B and A trains). Cross-town buses also pick up at 96th. Apartment is on side of building facing a school (i.e., away from Amsterdam Ave.) and as such is rather quiet for a New York apartment.Current tenant is offering a $600 incentive to new tenant bringing down the rent to $2995 net effective for the remainder of the 8 months left. Current gross rent is $3070.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 Amsterdam Avenue have any available units?
801 Amsterdam Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 Amsterdam Avenue have?
Some of 801 Amsterdam Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 Amsterdam Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
801 Amsterdam Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Amsterdam Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 801 Amsterdam Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 801 Amsterdam Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 801 Amsterdam Avenue offers parking.
Does 801 Amsterdam Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 801 Amsterdam Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Amsterdam Avenue have a pool?
No, 801 Amsterdam Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 801 Amsterdam Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 801 Amsterdam Avenue has accessible units.
Does 801 Amsterdam Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 Amsterdam Avenue has units with dishwashers.
