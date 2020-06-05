All apartments in New York
801 Amsterdam Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

801 Amsterdam Ave

801 Amsterdam Avenue · (917) 293-9290
Location

801 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $2600 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 445 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
Luxurious Studio With Washer And Dryer In Unit! - Property Id: 267237

Net effective rent based on 12 month lease. Gross rent $2713

Columbus Square is a collection of five New York luxury apartment buildings in Manhattan. Located in New York City's Upper West Side neighborhood, your future Manhattan apartment is only steps away from the plush greenery of Central Park and provides close proximity to Columbia University, New York Presbyterian Hospital, and Mt. Sinai Hospital. Right at your doorstep is a plethora of your favorite stores and conveniences including Whole Foods, Modell's, TJ Maxx, Michaels, Duane Reade, Chase Bank, Bank of America, Home Goods, Crumbs, Sephora, Starbucks, Petco and more. Our New York City apartments showcase condominium-style living and some of the most breathtaking views of world-renowned Central Park, Hudson River, Midtown, George Washington Bridge and New Jersey Palisades.

* Listed rent is net effective rent, based on a gross rent of $2713.00 and 0.5 Months Free
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267237
Property Id 267237

(RLNE5726699)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 Amsterdam Ave have any available units?
801 Amsterdam Ave has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 Amsterdam Ave have?
Some of 801 Amsterdam Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 Amsterdam Ave currently offering any rent specials?
801 Amsterdam Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Amsterdam Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 801 Amsterdam Ave is pet friendly.
Does 801 Amsterdam Ave offer parking?
No, 801 Amsterdam Ave does not offer parking.
Does 801 Amsterdam Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 801 Amsterdam Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Amsterdam Ave have a pool?
No, 801 Amsterdam Ave does not have a pool.
Does 801 Amsterdam Ave have accessible units?
No, 801 Amsterdam Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Amsterdam Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 Amsterdam Ave has units with dishwashers.
