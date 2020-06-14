All apartments in New York
Find more places like 80 Park Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
80 Park Avenue
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:32 PM

80 Park Avenue

80 Park Avenue · (212) 539-4966
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Murray Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

80 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 17J · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
WELCOME TO YOUR PARK AVENUE HOME!This very spacious two bedroom two bathroom home has everything you need! Located on the 17th floor and facing north and east, this unit boasts incredible light all day long and also has recessed lighting, hardwood floors and 9 ceilings throughout. The living room is 23 feet long! Leaving ample space for an extra home office or play area. Off of the galley, windowed kitchen with dishwasher is also a very large dining area. This home offers tons TONS of storage with 8 large closets! Both bedrooms are very large and both easily fit a king size bed with additional furniture, master has an en-suite bathroom and faces directly east for tons of sun! This condominium building offers 24 hour doorman as well as a 24 hour elevator attendant, a gorgeous roof deck, a trash room on every floor, laundry room and access to parking garage. You cannot beat this location with shops and restaurants in every direction, and being just 2 short blocks south of access to Grand Central. BONUS: ELECTRIC INCLUDED! So enjoy saving a few hundred dollars every month! Sorry no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 Park Avenue have any available units?
80 Park Avenue has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 80 Park Avenue have?
Some of 80 Park Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
80 Park Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 80 Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 80 Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 80 Park Avenue does offer parking.
Does 80 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 80 Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 80 Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 80 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 80 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 80 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 80 Park Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 80 Park Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street
New York, NY 10028
Ten23
500 W 23rd St
New York, NY 10011
Henry Hall
515 West 38th Street
New York, NY 10018
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010
40 East 89th Street
40 East 89th Street
New York, NY 10128
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity