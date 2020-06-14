80 Park Avenue

Amenities

WELCOME TO YOUR PARK AVENUE HOME!This very spacious two bedroom two bathroom home has everything you need! Located on the 17th floor and facing north and east, this unit boasts incredible light all day long and also has recessed lighting, hardwood floors and 9 ceilings throughout. The living room is 23 feet long! Leaving ample space for an extra home office or play area. Off of the galley, windowed kitchen with dishwasher is also a very large dining area. This home offers tons TONS of storage with 8 large closets! Both bedrooms are very large and both easily fit a king size bed with additional furniture, master has an en-suite bathroom and faces directly east for tons of sun! This condominium building offers 24 hour doorman as well as a 24 hour elevator attendant, a gorgeous roof deck, a trash room on every floor, laundry room and access to parking garage. You cannot beat this location with shops and restaurants in every direction, and being just 2 short blocks south of access to Grand Central. BONUS: ELECTRIC INCLUDED! So enjoy saving a few hundred dollars every month! Sorry no pets