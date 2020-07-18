80 Park Ave

Amenities

This big exposed brick 3-bedroom apartment is an amazing find. Located in a beautiful area of the Upper West Side, this apartment is perfect for students, interns, and room mates.



Amenties: Washer/Dryer, dishwasher, wine fridge, recessed lighting in public area, wood floors, European tiling, marble counter top, marble window sills, stainless steel appliances, closets in all rooms, and many more luxuries.



Located in the Upper West Side and nestled near Central Park, its the greenest part of Manhattan. Architecturally appealing churches and brownstones invite to take a closer look at this well-mannered neighborhood that has great transit, nightlife and shopping opportunities, as well as peace & quiet when needed. It is full of beautifully maintained brownstones and wealthy and notable families. This gem is also great in terms of commute convenience and has every other facility within touching distance.