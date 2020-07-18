All apartments in New York
80 Park Ave

80 Park Avenue · (201) 845-7300
Location

80 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This big exposed brick 3-bedroom apartment is an amazing find. Located in a beautiful area of the Upper West Side, this apartment is perfect for students, interns, and room mates.

Amenties: Washer/Dryer, dishwasher, wine fridge, recessed lighting in public area, wood floors, European tiling, marble counter top, marble window sills, stainless steel appliances, closets in all rooms, and many more luxuries.

Located in the Upper West Side and nestled near Central Park, its the greenest part of Manhattan. Architecturally appealing churches and brownstones invite to take a closer look at this well-mannered neighborhood that has great transit, nightlife and shopping opportunities, as well as peace & quiet when needed. It is full of beautifully maintained brownstones and wealthy and notable families. This gem is also great in terms of commute convenience and has every other facility within touching distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 Park Ave have any available units?
80 Park Ave has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 80 Park Ave have?
Some of 80 Park Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
80 Park Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 Park Ave pet-friendly?
No, 80 Park Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 80 Park Ave offer parking?
No, 80 Park Ave does not offer parking.
Does 80 Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 80 Park Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 Park Ave have a pool?
No, 80 Park Ave does not have a pool.
Does 80 Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 80 Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 80 Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 80 Park Ave has units with dishwashers.
