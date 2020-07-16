All apartments in New York
Find more places like 80 Fourth Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
80 Fourth Avenue
Last updated July 3 2020 at 7:29 PM

80 Fourth Avenue

80 4th Avenue · (212) 381-6568
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Greenwich Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

80 4th Avenue, New York, NY 10003
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit PHB · Avail. now

$8,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
Beneath the stunning Gothic spires of historic Grace Church stands a wonderful loft building. Huntington Close at 80 Fourth Avenue is offering a prewar Penthouse 1,250Sqft 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Enjoy the 11.5 foot ceilings, huge skylight, oak wood floors and generous closets. The master bedroom has two exposures, a large closet and an ensuite bathroom equipped with Kohler fixtures. The 2nd bedroom fits a queen bed and furnishings. The 2nd bath is right outside of the bedroom and has a linen closet. The full kitchen with its granite counters and stainless steel appliances are perfect for entertaining guests or the little ones. Off the kitchen find the dining area and beyond a generous living room. This sun-filled loft with its oversized Pella windows, south and west exposures and open views of the Village satisfy the need of natural sunlight. The space would not be complete without your own washer and dryer. Control your own climate with the central A/C and heating system. Equipped with a televised intercom system and an optional alarm system. Pets are fine and it's available for an August 1st. move in. A rare find..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 Fourth Avenue have any available units?
80 Fourth Avenue has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 80 Fourth Avenue have?
Some of 80 Fourth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 Fourth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
80 Fourth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 Fourth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 80 Fourth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 80 Fourth Avenue offer parking?
No, 80 Fourth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 80 Fourth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 80 Fourth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 Fourth Avenue have a pool?
No, 80 Fourth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 80 Fourth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 80 Fourth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 80 Fourth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 80 Fourth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 80 Fourth Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10010
The Bamford
333 East 56th Street
New York, NY 10022
The Concerto
200 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10019
The Barclay
1755 York Avenue
New York, NY 10128
Longacre House
305 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St
New York, NY 10016
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St
New York, NY 10011
40 East 89th Street
40 East 89th Street
New York, NY 10128

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity