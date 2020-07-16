Amenities

Beneath the stunning Gothic spires of historic Grace Church stands a wonderful loft building. Huntington Close at 80 Fourth Avenue is offering a prewar Penthouse 1,250Sqft 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Enjoy the 11.5 foot ceilings, huge skylight, oak wood floors and generous closets. The master bedroom has two exposures, a large closet and an ensuite bathroom equipped with Kohler fixtures. The 2nd bedroom fits a queen bed and furnishings. The 2nd bath is right outside of the bedroom and has a linen closet. The full kitchen with its granite counters and stainless steel appliances are perfect for entertaining guests or the little ones. Off the kitchen find the dining area and beyond a generous living room. This sun-filled loft with its oversized Pella windows, south and west exposures and open views of the Village satisfy the need of natural sunlight. The space would not be complete without your own washer and dryer. Control your own climate with the central A/C and heating system. Equipped with a televised intercom system and an optional alarm system. Pets are fine and it's available for an August 1st. move in. A rare find..