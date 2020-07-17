763-765 Second Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Brand New GUT Renovated True 3 Bedroom 2 Bath! You will be amazed with the size of the 3 bedroom, all 3 of them are HUGE! Can fit a king size bed in each. This is on the first floor of a walk up! You can buzz people in directly from your apartment!I have a video of the unit that I can send out as well! This unit will go extremely fast!You will absolutely fall in love with the space, the stainless steel appliances, and your own private 300 Square Feet terrace!!You are within walking distance to Grand Central Station ( All Major Subway Lines) additionally, both uptown and downtown busses are steps away from the building! AC Units in each room, can easily fit a queen or a king sized bed in each. Great amount of natural light as well.Pets Allowed and Guarantors! For a private showing feel free to reach out at anytime!