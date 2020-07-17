All apartments in New York
New York, NY
763-765 Second Avenue
763-765 Second Avenue

763 2nd Ave · (516) 423-4395
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

763 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10017
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Brand New GUT Renovated True 3 Bedroom 2 Bath! You will be amazed with the size of the 3 bedroom, all 3 of them are HUGE! Can fit a king size bed in each. This is on the first floor of a walk up! You can buzz people in directly from your apartment!I have a video of the unit that I can send out as well! This unit will go extremely fast!You will absolutely fall in love with the space, the stainless steel appliances, and your own private 300 Square Feet terrace!!You are within walking distance to Grand Central Station ( All Major Subway Lines) additionally, both uptown and downtown busses are steps away from the building! AC Units in each room, can easily fit a queen or a king sized bed in each. Great amount of natural light as well.Pets Allowed and Guarantors! For a private showing feel free to reach out at anytime!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 763-765 Second Avenue have any available units?
763-765 Second Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 763-765 Second Avenue have?
Some of 763-765 Second Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 763-765 Second Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
763-765 Second Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 763-765 Second Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 763-765 Second Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 763-765 Second Avenue offer parking?
No, 763-765 Second Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 763-765 Second Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 763-765 Second Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 763-765 Second Avenue have a pool?
No, 763-765 Second Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 763-765 Second Avenue have accessible units?
No, 763-765 Second Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 763-765 Second Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 763-765 Second Avenue has units with dishwashers.
