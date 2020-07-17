76 West 86th Street

Amenities

Gut renovated, spacious and bright 1 bedroom in the heart of theUpper West Side in beautiful land-marked building withElevator and part time Doorman.Gut Renovated, Windowed, Eat In Kitchen featuringStainless Steel appliances including Dishwasher and Microwave,Marble bath and entry foyer round out this true gemSorry No PetsSitting at the Cross-Roads of 86th Street & Columbus Avenue A Vibrant and Culturally Relevant Nabe You will be Moments from Great Eateries, Boutique Shopping, Select Groceries, Great Nightlife and Easy Transportation!