76 West 86th Street
76 West 86th Street

76 West 86th Street · (917) 723-3313
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

76 West 86th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
doorman
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
Gut renovated, spacious and bright 1 bedroom in the heart of theUpper West Side in beautiful land-marked building withElevator and part time Doorman.Gut Renovated, Windowed, Eat In Kitchen featuringStainless Steel appliances including Dishwasher and Microwave,Marble bath and entry foyer round out this true gemSorry No PetsSitting at the Cross-Roads of 86th Street & Columbus Avenue A Vibrant and Culturally Relevant Nabe You will be Moments from Great Eateries, Boutique Shopping, Select Groceries, Great Nightlife and Easy Transportation!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 76 West 86th Street have any available units?
76 West 86th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 76 West 86th Street have?
Some of 76 West 86th Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 76 West 86th Street currently offering any rent specials?
76 West 86th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 76 West 86th Street pet-friendly?
No, 76 West 86th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 76 West 86th Street offer parking?
No, 76 West 86th Street does not offer parking.
Does 76 West 86th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 76 West 86th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 76 West 86th Street have a pool?
No, 76 West 86th Street does not have a pool.
Does 76 West 86th Street have accessible units?
No, 76 West 86th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 76 West 86th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 76 West 86th Street has units with dishwashers.
