All apartments in New York
Find more places like 72 Bedford St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
72 Bedford St
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

72 Bedford St

72 Bedford Street · (347) 661-2535
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
West Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

72 Bedford Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 6C · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
doorman
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
*No Fee*

Welcome home to this beautifully renovated 1-bedroom apartment. Apartment 6C has a sprawling living room with western exposure, fully equipped state of the art kitchen, W/D in unit. Central heat and A/C in each room. With built in Sonos Speakers in each room and USB ports combined with outlets 72 bedroom has thought of it all.

Situated on a prime corner in the West Village the exquisitely reimagined residences at 72 Bedford Street exceed expectations for modern Manhattan living with sun-filled spacious homes for residents with an appreciation for privacy as the ultimate luxury. Each unit & front door wired with Latch (virtual doorman) no keys needed.

All this is crowned with a landscaped and furnished rooftop offering 360 degrees of sweeping city views, the Manhattan skyline soaring to the north and the south of this urban sanctuary, perfectly framing a sun-soaked view.

*Price advertised is net effective after 1-month free rent concession*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72 Bedford St have any available units?
72 Bedford St has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 72 Bedford St have?
Some of 72 Bedford St's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72 Bedford St currently offering any rent specials?
72 Bedford St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 Bedford St pet-friendly?
No, 72 Bedford St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 72 Bedford St offer parking?
No, 72 Bedford St does not offer parking.
Does 72 Bedford St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 72 Bedford St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 Bedford St have a pool?
No, 72 Bedford St does not have a pool.
Does 72 Bedford St have accessible units?
No, 72 Bedford St does not have accessible units.
Does 72 Bedford St have units with dishwashers?
No, 72 Bedford St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 72 Bedford St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

160 West 71st Street
160 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
West Side Marquis
70 West 95th Street
New York, NY 10025
Beatrice
105 W 29th St
New York, NY 10001
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street
New York, NY 10024
12 East 86th Street
12 East 86th Street
New York, NY 10028
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St
New York, NY 10011
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St
New York, NY 10016

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity