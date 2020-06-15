72 Bedford St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities doorman

*No Fee*



Welcome home to this beautifully renovated 1-bedroom apartment. Apartment 6C has a sprawling living room with western exposure, fully equipped state of the art kitchen, W/D in unit. Central heat and A/C in each room. With built in Sonos Speakers in each room and USB ports combined with outlets 72 bedroom has thought of it all.



Situated on a prime corner in the West Village the exquisitely reimagined residences at 72 Bedford Street exceed expectations for modern Manhattan living with sun-filled spacious homes for residents with an appreciation for privacy as the ultimate luxury. Each unit & front door wired with Latch (virtual doorman) no keys needed.



All this is crowned with a landscaped and furnished rooftop offering 360 degrees of sweeping city views, the Manhattan skyline soaring to the north and the south of this urban sanctuary, perfectly framing a sun-soaked view.



*Price advertised is net effective after 1-month free rent concession*