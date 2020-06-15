All apartments in New York
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:01 AM

714 Ninth Avenue

714 9th Avenue · (212) 864-4555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

714 9th Avenue, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-A · Avail. now

$3,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
hot tub
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
media room
714 Ninth Avenue #1A

BRAND NEW STUNNING HOME W/ CONDO-QUALITY FINISHES

NO FEE!

VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE

ABOUT THE APARTMENT: Spacious Gut Renovated One Bedroom Only 1 Flight Up! This West-Facing Apartment features Top of the Line Finishes, Laundry in Unit, High Ceilings, FOB Access, Hardwood Floors, Over-sized Bedroom, Windowed Kitchen, Quartz Countertops With Plenty of Prep Space, Breakfast Bar, Euro Style Soft Close Kitchen Cabinets W/ Under Cabinet Lighting, Fisher & Paykel Dishwasher, GE Profile Advantum Microwave, Recessed Lighting w/ Dimmers, Large Oversize Windows Throughout, Good Closet Space, as well as a Spa Bathroom w/ Rain Shower Head, Chrome Fixtures and Toto Toilet.

ABOUT THE NEIGHBORHOOD: Close to incredible Restaurants, in the Heart of the Theater District, Welcome to Beautiful Living In Midtown West!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 Ninth Avenue have any available units?
714 Ninth Avenue has a unit available for $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 714 Ninth Avenue have?
Some of 714 Ninth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 714 Ninth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
714 Ninth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 Ninth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 714 Ninth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 714 Ninth Avenue offer parking?
No, 714 Ninth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 714 Ninth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 714 Ninth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 Ninth Avenue have a pool?
No, 714 Ninth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 714 Ninth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 714 Ninth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 714 Ninth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 714 Ninth Avenue has units with dishwashers.
