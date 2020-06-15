Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities hot tub media room

714 Ninth Avenue #1A



BRAND NEW STUNNING HOME W/ CONDO-QUALITY FINISHES



NO FEE!



VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE



ABOUT THE APARTMENT: Spacious Gut Renovated One Bedroom Only 1 Flight Up! This West-Facing Apartment features Top of the Line Finishes, Laundry in Unit, High Ceilings, FOB Access, Hardwood Floors, Over-sized Bedroom, Windowed Kitchen, Quartz Countertops With Plenty of Prep Space, Breakfast Bar, Euro Style Soft Close Kitchen Cabinets W/ Under Cabinet Lighting, Fisher & Paykel Dishwasher, GE Profile Advantum Microwave, Recessed Lighting w/ Dimmers, Large Oversize Windows Throughout, Good Closet Space, as well as a Spa Bathroom w/ Rain Shower Head, Chrome Fixtures and Toto Toilet.



ABOUT THE NEIGHBORHOOD: Close to incredible Restaurants, in the Heart of the Theater District, Welcome to Beautiful Living In Midtown West!