Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

This is a gorgeously finished apartment has a large open floorplan. The unit gets great light through its over-sized windows. Finished with wide plank hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and European kitchen cabinets complete this unit with modern feel. The large living space and bedrooms make this a perfect layout for any living situation. Washer and dryer are in the unit and are neatly tucked away into a closet. There is outdoor space in the building as well which all tenants can utilize. The building is located just a block away from the subway and and a block and a half from Central Park. This is a must see. * 3 Month Lease Assignment with opportunity to renew. NYLS89913