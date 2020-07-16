694 Madison Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available : May 1st, 2020. CYOF Fully renovated true 3 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms- Featuring a large living room with a dining area- One king sized and 2 Queen sized bedroom - every room has windows- Eat-In kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops- new hardwood floors - the living room over-looking Madison Ave. Fully renovated, excellent condition- 3rd floor - so its only 2 flights up- Shares/ guarantor allowed - easy approval - available May 1st, 2020 moving date - Pet friendly.