Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

694 Madison Avenue

694 Madison Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

694 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available : May 1st, 2020. CYOF Fully renovated true 3 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms- Featuring a large living room with a dining area- One king sized and 2 Queen sized bedroom - every room has windows- Eat-In kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops- new hardwood floors - the living room over-looking Madison Ave. Fully renovated, excellent condition- 3rd floor - so its only 2 flights up- Shares/ guarantor allowed - easy approval - available May 1st, 2020 moving date - Pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 694 Madison Avenue have any available units?
694 Madison Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 694 Madison Avenue have?
Some of 694 Madison Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 694 Madison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
694 Madison Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 694 Madison Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 694 Madison Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 694 Madison Avenue offer parking?
No, 694 Madison Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 694 Madison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 694 Madison Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 694 Madison Avenue have a pool?
No, 694 Madison Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 694 Madison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 694 Madison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 694 Madison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 694 Madison Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
