69 Clinton Street
Last updated May 28 2020 at 8:09 AM

69 Clinton Street

69 Clinton Street · (516) 456-7391
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

69 Clinton Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Unique and updated unit avail in a gut renovated building located on Clinton Street, between Stanton & RivingtonApartment:-Gut renovated -Queen size bedroom w/ large closet storage space-Open kitchenette with stainless steel appliances; dishwasher and microwave dual with convectional oven -Renovated bathroom w/ stand up shower -Control your own heatBuilding:-Gut renovated and well maintained-Pets allowed-5 min walk to F J M Z-Nice walk to Williamsburg-8 min walk from Trader Joes & Target-Live in superNew York's Lower East Side is prime shopping, drinking and dining territory. It's vital and energetic, and you'll fall in love with the free-spirit tradition of this diverse and welcoming community. Tenement Museum keeps the neighborhood's history alive in a series of restored apartments visited via themed guided tours, but most of the area's cultural draws are contemporary including the numerous art galleries on the LES. livingny112850

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 69 Clinton Street have any available units?
69 Clinton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 69 Clinton Street have?
Some of 69 Clinton Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 69 Clinton Street currently offering any rent specials?
69 Clinton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 69 Clinton Street pet-friendly?
No, 69 Clinton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 69 Clinton Street offer parking?
No, 69 Clinton Street does not offer parking.
Does 69 Clinton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 69 Clinton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 69 Clinton Street have a pool?
No, 69 Clinton Street does not have a pool.
Does 69 Clinton Street have accessible units?
No, 69 Clinton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 69 Clinton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 69 Clinton Street has units with dishwashers.
