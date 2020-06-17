69 Clinton Street

Amenities

Unique and updated unit avail in a gut renovated building located on Clinton Street, between Stanton & RivingtonApartment:-Gut renovated -Queen size bedroom w/ large closet storage space-Open kitchenette with stainless steel appliances; dishwasher and microwave dual with convectional oven -Renovated bathroom w/ stand up shower -Control your own heatBuilding:-Gut renovated and well maintained-Pets allowed-5 min walk to F J M Z-Nice walk to Williamsburg-8 min walk from Trader Joes & Target-Live in superNew York's Lower East Side is prime shopping, drinking and dining territory. It's vital and energetic, and you'll fall in love with the free-spirit tradition of this diverse and welcoming community. Tenement Museum keeps the neighborhood's history alive in a series of restored apartments visited via themed guided tours, but most of the area's cultural draws are contemporary including the numerous art galleries on the LES. livingny112850