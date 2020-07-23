668 Riverside Drive Apt 1J

Amenities
Huge West Harlem 1bd/1bth - Property Id: 321311
Move-in date flexible! Willing to make apartment available sooner than October if needed.
NO FEE Large, 887 sqft one bedroom facing Riverbank State Park your new home. Boasting a generous living room and bedroom with high ceilings in this well-maintained pre-war building, this peaceful, quiet and light apartment is a 3 minute walk from the #1 train, 2 minutes from the entrance to Riverbank State Park with swimming, tennis, track, ice skating, etc. and 5 minutes from the A, C, B & D trains. The amenities in this pet-friendly building include a laundry room, bike storage and a live-in super.
Apartment Features
- 1 Bedrooms
- Tiled & Hardwood Floors
- Full Bathroom
- Separate Kitchen
- Living room
The Building
- Elevator
- Pet-friendly building
The Neighborhood
- Riverside Park, City College, Columbia University
- Close to 1,A,B.D.C Subway Trains at 145st, Key food supermarket, Broadway cleaners
- Great Restaurants and Cafes Steps Away
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/668-riverside-drive-new-york-ny-unit-apt-1j/321311
Property Id 321311
(RLNE5961027)