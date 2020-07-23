All apartments in New York
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

668 Riverside Drive Apt 1J

668 Riverside Drive · (314) 807-1810
Location

668 Riverside Drive, New York, NY 10031
Hamilton Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit Apt 1J · Avail. now

$2,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 887 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
elevator
tennis court
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
tennis court
Huge West Harlem 1bd/1bth - Property Id: 321311

Move-in date flexible! Willing to make apartment available sooner than October if needed.
NO FEE Large, 887 sqft one bedroom facing Riverbank State Park your new home. Boasting a generous living room and bedroom with high ceilings in this well-maintained pre-war building, this peaceful, quiet and light apartment is a 3 minute walk from the #1 train, 2 minutes from the entrance to Riverbank State Park with swimming, tennis, track, ice skating, etc. and 5 minutes from the A, C, B & D trains. The amenities in this pet-friendly building include a laundry room, bike storage and a live-in super.

Apartment Features
- 1 Bedrooms
- Tiled & Hardwood Floors
- Full Bathroom
- Separate Kitchen
- Living room

The Building
- Elevator
- Pet-friendly building

The Neighborhood
- Riverside Park, City College, Columbia University
- Close to 1,A,B.D.C Subway Trains at 145st, Key food supermarket, Broadway cleaners
- Great Restaurants and Cafes Steps Away
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/668-riverside-drive-new-york-ny-unit-apt-1j/321311
Property Id 321311

(RLNE5961027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 668 Riverside Drive Apt 1J have any available units?
668 Riverside Drive Apt 1J has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 668 Riverside Drive Apt 1J have?
Some of 668 Riverside Drive Apt 1J's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 668 Riverside Drive Apt 1J currently offering any rent specials?
668 Riverside Drive Apt 1J is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 668 Riverside Drive Apt 1J pet-friendly?
Yes, 668 Riverside Drive Apt 1J is pet friendly.
Does 668 Riverside Drive Apt 1J offer parking?
No, 668 Riverside Drive Apt 1J does not offer parking.
Does 668 Riverside Drive Apt 1J have units with washers and dryers?
No, 668 Riverside Drive Apt 1J does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 668 Riverside Drive Apt 1J have a pool?
No, 668 Riverside Drive Apt 1J does not have a pool.
Does 668 Riverside Drive Apt 1J have accessible units?
No, 668 Riverside Drive Apt 1J does not have accessible units.
Does 668 Riverside Drive Apt 1J have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 668 Riverside Drive Apt 1J has units with dishwashers.
