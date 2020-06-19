66 boadway

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse concierge doorman gym pool pool table media room sauna yoga

THE APARTMENT: Located in downtown's most sought after condominium building, this spectacular studio loft has it all: fantastic closet and storage space (2 reach-ins and one large walk-in), 11" ceilings, hardwood flooring, and a private washer dryer.THE BUILDING: Offers a spectacular list of amenities (included in your rent) which feature: 24-hr doorman and concierge; state-of-the-art equipment in a full-scale gym; lap-pool and hot-tub; yoga/dance/martial arts studio; court basketball; squash court; bowling alley; his and her locker rooms with sauna; movie screening room; lounge/party room; billiard and ping-pong tables; children's play room; and the 7th floor "Starck Park", a fully landscaped 5,000 sf. roof-park with sensational views; complete with reflecting pool, fireplace, dining tables, and lounge chairs, all for relaxation and entertaining.This building puts the best of the city at your doorstep; supermarkets, tons of restaurants, also few blocks from east river, the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street, the W Hotel downtown. Whole Foods a 9-Minute Walk Away! Transportation 1/4/5/R/A/C/J/Z subway station, offering a quick easy access to the rest of the city.