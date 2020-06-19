All apartments in New York
Find more places like 66 boadway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
66 boadway
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:06 AM

66 boadway

66 Broadway · (917) 559-3023
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Financial District
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

66 Broadway, New York, NY 10006
Financial District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
pool
pool table
media room
sauna
yoga
THE APARTMENT: Located in downtown's most sought after condominium building, this spectacular studio loft has it all: fantastic closet and storage space (2 reach-ins and one large walk-in), 11" ceilings, hardwood flooring, and a private washer dryer.THE BUILDING: Offers a spectacular list of amenities (included in your rent) which feature: 24-hr doorman and concierge; state-of-the-art equipment in a full-scale gym; lap-pool and hot-tub; yoga/dance/martial arts studio; court basketball; squash court; bowling alley; his and her locker rooms with sauna; movie screening room; lounge/party room; billiard and ping-pong tables; children's play room; and the 7th floor "Starck Park", a fully landscaped 5,000 sf. roof-park with sensational views; complete with reflecting pool, fireplace, dining tables, and lounge chairs, all for relaxation and entertaining.This building puts the best of the city at your doorstep; supermarkets, tons of restaurants, also few blocks from east river, the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street, the W Hotel downtown. Whole Foods a 9-Minute Walk Away! Transportation 1/4/5/R/A/C/J/Z subway station, offering a quick easy access to the rest of the city.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 boadway have any available units?
66 boadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 66 boadway have?
Some of 66 boadway's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 boadway currently offering any rent specials?
66 boadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 boadway pet-friendly?
No, 66 boadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 66 boadway offer parking?
No, 66 boadway does not offer parking.
Does 66 boadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 66 boadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 boadway have a pool?
Yes, 66 boadway has a pool.
Does 66 boadway have accessible units?
No, 66 boadway does not have accessible units.
Does 66 boadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 66 boadway has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 66 boadway?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aalto 57
1065 2nd Ave
New York, NY 10022
Carnegie Mews
211 West 56th Street
New York, NY 10106
445
445 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
South Park Tower
124 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
101 West End
101 W End Ave
New York, NY 10023
Parc 77
50 W 77th St
New York, NY 10024
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St
New York, NY 10019
London Terrace Gardens
435 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity