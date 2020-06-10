All apartments in New York
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

650 Sixth Avenue

650 Avenue of the Americas · (212) 683-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

650 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10011
Flatiron District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5-J · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
gym
doorman
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
942 SF loft with soaring 10' ceilings and three large windows with great light and views overlooking the Limelight Market Place. The luxurious open kitchen has marble counter tops and features Poggenpohl cabinetry, Miele and Sub-Zero appliances. The gorgeous bathroom has a free standing soaking tub and separate stall rain shower with Waterworks, Duravit and Catalano finishes. An of course the apartment comes with a washer dryer! Not enough storage space? The apartment comes with a 5' X 8' storage unit that you can access with ease right outside the apartment on the fifth floor!The Cammeyer Condominium, Built in 1892, is rich with pre-war details and is one of Manhattan's most distinguished landmarks. Located at 650 Sixth Avenue, in what was formerly known as the Ladies Mile District, the building once housed the world's largest shoe store. In 2007 it was converted into loft residences, with 67 condominium units. In addition to a full professional staff including a 24-hour doorman, The Cammeyer provides residents with a gym, a private storage room for every unit, and a beautifully planted 3,600 sf common roof deck with views of the Empire State Building.Centrally located on 20th Street between 5th and 6th Avenue at the crossroads of Union Square, Flatiron and Chelsea near Madison Square Park and the Flatiron Building. Some of NYC best dining establishments are located minutes away plus Eataly, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, and easy access to multiple subway lines including the #6, F, M, N, R and the Path Train

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 650 Sixth Avenue have any available units?
650 Sixth Avenue has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 650 Sixth Avenue have?
Some of 650 Sixth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 650 Sixth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
650 Sixth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 650 Sixth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 650 Sixth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 650 Sixth Avenue offer parking?
No, 650 Sixth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 650 Sixth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 650 Sixth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 650 Sixth Avenue have a pool?
No, 650 Sixth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 650 Sixth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 650 Sixth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 650 Sixth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 650 Sixth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
