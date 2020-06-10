Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities doorman gym

942 SF loft with soaring 10' ceilings and three large windows with great light and views overlooking the Limelight Market Place. The luxurious open kitchen has marble counter tops and features Poggenpohl cabinetry, Miele and Sub-Zero appliances. The gorgeous bathroom has a free standing soaking tub and separate stall rain shower with Waterworks, Duravit and Catalano finishes. An of course the apartment comes with a washer dryer! Not enough storage space? The apartment comes with a 5' X 8' storage unit that you can access with ease right outside the apartment on the fifth floor!The Cammeyer Condominium, Built in 1892, is rich with pre-war details and is one of Manhattan's most distinguished landmarks. Located at 650 Sixth Avenue, in what was formerly known as the Ladies Mile District, the building once housed the world's largest shoe store. In 2007 it was converted into loft residences, with 67 condominium units. In addition to a full professional staff including a 24-hour doorman, The Cammeyer provides residents with a gym, a private storage room for every unit, and a beautifully planted 3,600 sf common roof deck with views of the Empire State Building.Centrally located on 20th Street between 5th and 6th Avenue at the crossroads of Union Square, Flatiron and Chelsea near Madison Square Park and the Flatiron Building. Some of NYC best dining establishments are located minutes away plus Eataly, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, and easy access to multiple subway lines including the #6, F, M, N, R and the Path Train