65 LUDLOW ST.
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

65 LUDLOW ST.

65 Ludlow Street · (212) 344-9199
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

65 Ludlow Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Cozy 2 bedroom apartment available with your own private DECK. It's perfect for some quiet time to relax! Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and microwave! It has hardwood floors, high ceilings and exposed bricks. The building itself has secure access with electronic front door entry. The building is also 2 blocks away from William Seward Park. Nearby subway lines include F,J,M,Z,B,D. Walking distance to East Village, SoHo, Little Italy and Financial Districts.Incredible value for a price that can't be beat!Please call the office at 212-344-9199 to schedule an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 LUDLOW ST. have any available units?
65 LUDLOW ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 65 LUDLOW ST. have?
Some of 65 LUDLOW ST.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 LUDLOW ST. currently offering any rent specials?
65 LUDLOW ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 LUDLOW ST. pet-friendly?
No, 65 LUDLOW ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 65 LUDLOW ST. offer parking?
No, 65 LUDLOW ST. does not offer parking.
Does 65 LUDLOW ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 65 LUDLOW ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 LUDLOW ST. have a pool?
No, 65 LUDLOW ST. does not have a pool.
Does 65 LUDLOW ST. have accessible units?
No, 65 LUDLOW ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 65 LUDLOW ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 65 LUDLOW ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
