65 LUDLOW ST.

Cozy 2 bedroom apartment available with your own private DECK. It's perfect for some quiet time to relax! Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and microwave! It has hardwood floors, high ceilings and exposed bricks. The building itself has secure access with electronic front door entry. The building is also 2 blocks away from William Seward Park. Nearby subway lines include F,J,M,Z,B,D. Walking distance to East Village, SoHo, Little Italy and Financial Districts.Incredible value for a price that can't be beat!Please call the office at 212-344-9199 to schedule an appointment.