64 West 85th Street

Explore 3D virtual tour:https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=W7wcCQx8vjj



An elegant decorative fireplace and exposed brickwall greet you as you enter this newly renovated1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment within unitWASHER & DRYER!This apartment features oversized windowsthroughout, lots of natural light, bright airy bedroom and spacious living room.



Conveniently located on a picturesquetownhouse-lined street in the heart of Upper West Side, you'll be living steps away from everything that this neighborhood has to offer: Central Park, excellent restaurants, famous museums, many shops and markets,within short walkingdistance to A, B, C, 1, & 2 subway lines.



