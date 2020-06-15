All apartments in New York
Find more places like 64 West 85th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
64 West 85th Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 9:39 AM

64 West 85th Street

64 West 85th Street · (212) 252-8772 ext. 4711
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

64 West 85th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-A · Avail. now

$2,895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Explore 3D virtual tour:https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=W7wcCQx8vjj

An elegant decorative fireplace and exposed brickwall greet you as you enter this newly renovated1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment within unitWASHER & DRYER!This apartment features oversized windowsthroughout, lots of natural light, bright airy bedroom and spacious living room.

Conveniently located on a picturesquetownhouse-lined street in the heart of Upper West Side, you'll be living steps away from everything that this neighborhood has to offer: Central Park, excellent restaurants, famous museums, many shops and markets,within short walkingdistance to A, B, C, 1, & 2 subway lines.

Quick and easy application process!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 64 West 85th Street have any available units?
64 West 85th Street has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 64 West 85th Street currently offering any rent specials?
64 West 85th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 West 85th Street pet-friendly?
No, 64 West 85th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 64 West 85th Street offer parking?
No, 64 West 85th Street does not offer parking.
Does 64 West 85th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 64 West 85th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 West 85th Street have a pool?
No, 64 West 85th Street does not have a pool.
Does 64 West 85th Street have accessible units?
No, 64 West 85th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 64 West 85th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 64 West 85th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 64 West 85th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 64 West 85th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 64 West 85th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hudson Crossing
400 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
12 East 86th Street
12 East 86th Street
New York, NY 10028
Beaux Arts
310 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
Longacre House
305 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St
New York, NY 10016
Sutton Marquis
417 East 57th Street
New York, NY 10022
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity