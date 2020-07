Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning

Unique Loft Style 2 Bedroom located on Spring and Lafayette - Perfect SOHO location!



Entrance is on Lafayette Street.



Apartment Features:

-Massive Layout

-Renovated

-Extremely Bright

-Large Windows

-Central Air

-Open Kitchen



Building Features:

-Washer & Dryer on Floor

-Renovated Building

-Located in coveted neighborhood with restaurants, shopping and entertainment all right outside your door!

-Close proximity to Subway



Price advertised is net effective with one month free on a 12 month lease. The gross rent is $6,750.