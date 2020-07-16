All apartments in New York
Last updated June 28 2020 at 3:00 AM

628 West 151st Street

628 West 151st Street · (347) 366-7172
Location

628 West 151st Street, New York, NY 10031
Harlem

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
elevator
lobby
1 month(s) free on a 12 month lease rent is $1,995 net effective rent is $1,829. (promotions apply to new residents and immediate move in only)Charming 1 bedroom apartment available in the Washington Heights area. This apartment features hardwood floors, plenty of closet space, and windows in the kitchen/bathroom which allows plenty of light. Bedroom can fit a king or queen-size bed comfortably. This apartment also includes a kitchen that is packaged with white appliances. The River Cliff, one of our Washington Heights Apartments, stands tall on top of a hill, surrounded by greenery and adjacent to the serene Hudson River. This pre-war building exudes a pristine lobby equipped with original bronze statues and decor. River Cliff apartments are fully equipped with hardwood floors and spacious kitchens, welcoming immense sunlight. Enjoy the convenience of a 20-minute commute to midtown via the 1 train, only a 5-minute walk from The River Cliff.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 628 West 151st Street have any available units?
628 West 151st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 628 West 151st Street currently offering any rent specials?
628 West 151st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 West 151st Street pet-friendly?
No, 628 West 151st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 628 West 151st Street offer parking?
No, 628 West 151st Street does not offer parking.
Does 628 West 151st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 628 West 151st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 West 151st Street have a pool?
No, 628 West 151st Street does not have a pool.
Does 628 West 151st Street have accessible units?
No, 628 West 151st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 628 West 151st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 628 West 151st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 628 West 151st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 628 West 151st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
