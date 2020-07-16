628 West 151st Street

Amenities

1 month(s) free on a 12 month lease rent is $1,995 net effective rent is $1,829. (promotions apply to new residents and immediate move in only)Charming 1 bedroom apartment available in the Washington Heights area. This apartment features hardwood floors, plenty of closet space, and windows in the kitchen/bathroom which allows plenty of light. Bedroom can fit a king or queen-size bed comfortably. This apartment also includes a kitchen that is packaged with white appliances. The River Cliff, one of our Washington Heights Apartments, stands tall on top of a hill, surrounded by greenery and adjacent to the serene Hudson River. This pre-war building exudes a pristine lobby equipped with original bronze statues and decor. River Cliff apartments are fully equipped with hardwood floors and spacious kitchens, welcoming immense sunlight. Enjoy the convenience of a 20-minute commute to midtown via the 1 train, only a 5-minute walk from The River Cliff.