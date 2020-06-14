All apartments in New York
604 East 9th Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:30 PM

604 East 9th Street

604 East 9th Street · (212) 913-9058
Location

604 East 9th Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
bike storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bike storage
Video Tour Available. Beautifully gut renovated one bedroom in vibrant East Village.This recently renovated one bedroom apartment features brilliant recessed lighting, dark oak hardwood floors, crown molding throughout, lovely exposed brick in the living room and generous closet space in the bedroom. The designer open kitchen features glass tile back splash, dark wood cabinetry, a large marble island and counter tops and is equipped with steel appliances, including dishwasher, microwave, microhood and LG fridge. Marble bathroom with an elegant glass enclosed shower, which houses the in unit Bosch stacked washer/dryer.

Conveniently located two flights up in a small well maintained residential building with free bike storage bordering Tompkins square park and around the block from neighborhood favorites such as Westville, Luke's Lobster, The Wayland, Loverboy and so much more at your finger tips!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 East 9th Street have any available units?
604 East 9th Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 604 East 9th Street have?
Some of 604 East 9th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 East 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
604 East 9th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 East 9th Street pet-friendly?
No, 604 East 9th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 604 East 9th Street offer parking?
No, 604 East 9th Street does not offer parking.
Does 604 East 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 604 East 9th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 East 9th Street have a pool?
No, 604 East 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 604 East 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 604 East 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 604 East 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 604 East 9th Street has units with dishwashers.
