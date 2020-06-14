604 East 9th Street

Amenities

Video Tour Available. Beautifully gut renovated one bedroom in vibrant East Village.This recently renovated one bedroom apartment features brilliant recessed lighting, dark oak hardwood floors, crown molding throughout, lovely exposed brick in the living room and generous closet space in the bedroom. The designer open kitchen features glass tile back splash, dark wood cabinetry, a large marble island and counter tops and is equipped with steel appliances, including dishwasher, microwave, microhood and LG fridge. Marble bathroom with an elegant glass enclosed shower, which houses the in unit Bosch stacked washer/dryer.



Conveniently located two flights up in a small well maintained residential building with free bike storage bordering Tompkins square park and around the block from neighborhood favorites such as Westville, Luke's Lobster, The Wayland, Loverboy and so much more at your finger tips!