All apartments in New York
Find more places like 600 West 186th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
600 West 186th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

600 West 186th Street

600 West 186th Street · (212) 979-7709
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Washington Heights
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

600 West 186th Street, New York, NY 10033
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3F · Avail. now

$2,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

elevator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
elevator
Bright and spacious 2 bedroom in pre-war building with elevator and live-in super. The building is located on a quiet tree-lined street within close proximity to buses and the 1 subway station. Convenient access to on-street parking available east of Broadway between Wadsworth and St. Nicolas Avenues. The apartment is also conveniently located within a short distance of several shops and near Columbia and Yeshiva Universities, Columbia University Medical Center, The Cloisters museum, Fort Tryon and Harlem River parks, and the Hudson River.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 West 186th Street have any available units?
600 West 186th Street has a unit available for $2,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 600 West 186th Street currently offering any rent specials?
600 West 186th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 West 186th Street pet-friendly?
No, 600 West 186th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 600 West 186th Street offer parking?
No, 600 West 186th Street does not offer parking.
Does 600 West 186th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 West 186th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 West 186th Street have a pool?
No, 600 West 186th Street does not have a pool.
Does 600 West 186th Street have accessible units?
No, 600 West 186th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 600 West 186th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 West 186th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 600 West 186th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 600 West 186th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 600 West 186th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carnegie Mews
211 West 56th Street
New York, NY 10106
300 East 39th
300 E 39th St
New York, NY 10016
House 39
225 East 39th Street
New York, NY 10016
70 Pine
70 Pine Street
New York, NY 10005
19 W 69TH ST.
19 West 69th Street
New York, NY 10023
Aire
200 West 67th Street
New York, NY 10023
307 East 44th Street
307 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
71 Broadway
71 Broadway
New York, NY 10004

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity