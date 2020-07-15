All apartments in New York
60 west 56th st

60 West 56th Street · (706) 206-5889
Location

60 West 56th Street, New York, NY 10019
Midtown East

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
NO FEE and Pets OK!
Located at West 56th and 6th Ave, this little wonder secret will be all yours! Take the cool old spiral staircase up 2 flights and VOILA! Here is your adorable studio with a gorgeous marble decorative fireplace! This fireplace is the centerpiece to this pre-war beauty! Throw down a Lebowski rug and bring that room together!
What a thrill to be only 2 blocks from Central Park and right in the center of Manhattan (Midtown West). Pets are OK!
So, give me a text, call or email for an immediate showing! I show on weekday, weekends, days and evenings. I don't sleep until my clients have a place to!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 west 56th st have any available units?
60 west 56th st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 60 west 56th st currently offering any rent specials?
60 west 56th st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 west 56th st pet-friendly?
Yes, 60 west 56th st is pet friendly.
Does 60 west 56th st offer parking?
No, 60 west 56th st does not offer parking.
Does 60 west 56th st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 west 56th st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 west 56th st have a pool?
No, 60 west 56th st does not have a pool.
Does 60 west 56th st have accessible units?
No, 60 west 56th st does not have accessible units.
Does 60 west 56th st have units with dishwashers?
No, 60 west 56th st does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 60 west 56th st have units with air conditioning?
No, 60 west 56th st does not have units with air conditioning.
