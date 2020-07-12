Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry

ONE MONTH FREE ON 13 MONTH LEASE*



Located on the border of Chelsea & Greenwich Village, this bright and airy oversized 1 Bedroom + Home Office/Guest bedroom apartment features a new stainless steel appliances, large north-facing windows and soaring 12 foot ceilings.



Once a part of the historic Macy's Warehouse, 60 West 14th Street is meticulously maintained, boutique elevator building with a furnished roof deck, a live-in super and full laundry room. Situated between 5th and 6th Avenue, this apartment offers close proximity to over 10 different Subway lines, top notch restaurants, bars and fitness centers.



Gross Rent Is $4,775*