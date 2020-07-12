All apartments in New York
Find more places like 60 West 14th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
60 West 14th Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:35 PM

60 West 14th Street

60 West 14th Street · (347) 701-9969
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Greenwich Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

60 West 14th Street, New York, NY 10011
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-C · Avail. now

$4,775

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
gym
elevator
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
ONE MONTH FREE ON 13 MONTH LEASE*

Located on the border of Chelsea & Greenwich Village, this bright and airy oversized 1 Bedroom + Home Office/Guest bedroom apartment features a new stainless steel appliances, large north-facing windows and soaring 12 foot ceilings.

Once a part of the historic Macy's Warehouse, 60 West 14th Street is meticulously maintained, boutique elevator building with a furnished roof deck, a live-in super and full laundry room. Situated between 5th and 6th Avenue, this apartment offers close proximity to over 10 different Subway lines, top notch restaurants, bars and fitness centers.

Gross Rent Is $4,775*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 West 14th Street have any available units?
60 West 14th Street has a unit available for $4,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 60 West 14th Street have?
Some of 60 West 14th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 West 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
60 West 14th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 West 14th Street pet-friendly?
No, 60 West 14th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 60 West 14th Street offer parking?
No, 60 West 14th Street does not offer parking.
Does 60 West 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 West 14th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 West 14th Street have a pool?
No, 60 West 14th Street does not have a pool.
Does 60 West 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 60 West 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 60 West 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 60 West 14th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 60 West 14th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Fairmont
300 East 75th Street
New York, NY 10021
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
James Marquis
101 West 90th Street
New York, NY 10024
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St
New York, NY 10016
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002
360 West 43rd Street
360 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
Hampton Court
333 East 102nd Street
New York, NY 10029

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity