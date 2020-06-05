All apartments in New York
Find more places like 60 West 13th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
60 West 13th Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:49 AM

60 West 13th Street

60 West 13th Street · (212) 759-3315
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Greenwich Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

60 West 13th Street, New York, NY 10011
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 10E · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
doorman
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
MASSIVE PRICE REDUCTION - SIGN JULY LEASE ON THIS GORGEOUS SPACE OR OWNER IS MOVING BACK INTO IT HERSELF! Like a luxury hotel suite, this fully furnished, beautifully designed and renovated Village studio has it all! Oversized windows face south, with downtown city views and great, high-floor light. Mint condition pass-through kitchen, marble bath, separate king bed alcove with flat screen TV and great built-in storage throughout. Very modern and stylish dcor with breakfast bar, dark hardwood floors and decorative fireplace.Between Union Square and Washington Square Park, on one of the prettiest blocks in Greenwich Village's Gold Coast, Village House is a full service condominium that offers full-time attended door staff, porters, resident super, bicycle room, luggage storage and central laundry room. All the great restaurants, jazz clubs, nightlife, gourmet food markets and cinemas of the fabled West Village are a stone's throw away. Easy approval process!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 West 13th Street have any available units?
60 West 13th Street has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 60 West 13th Street have?
Some of 60 West 13th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 West 13th Street currently offering any rent specials?
60 West 13th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 West 13th Street pet-friendly?
No, 60 West 13th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 60 West 13th Street offer parking?
Yes, 60 West 13th Street does offer parking.
Does 60 West 13th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 West 13th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 West 13th Street have a pool?
No, 60 West 13th Street does not have a pool.
Does 60 West 13th Street have accessible units?
No, 60 West 13th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 60 West 13th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 60 West 13th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 60 West 13th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

One Columbus Place
1 Columbus Avenue
New York, NY 10019
West Side Marquis
70 West 95th Street
New York, NY 10025
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street
New York, NY 10024
433 West 21st Street
433 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10011
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
Sutton Marquis
417 East 57th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity