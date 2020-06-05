60 West 13th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated doorman fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities doorman on-site laundry parking bike storage garage

MASSIVE PRICE REDUCTION - SIGN JULY LEASE ON THIS GORGEOUS SPACE OR OWNER IS MOVING BACK INTO IT HERSELF! Like a luxury hotel suite, this fully furnished, beautifully designed and renovated Village studio has it all! Oversized windows face south, with downtown city views and great, high-floor light. Mint condition pass-through kitchen, marble bath, separate king bed alcove with flat screen TV and great built-in storage throughout. Very modern and stylish dcor with breakfast bar, dark hardwood floors and decorative fireplace.Between Union Square and Washington Square Park, on one of the prettiest blocks in Greenwich Village's Gold Coast, Village House is a full service condominium that offers full-time attended door staff, porters, resident super, bicycle room, luggage storage and central laundry room. All the great restaurants, jazz clubs, nightlife, gourmet food markets and cinemas of the fabled West Village are a stone's throw away. Easy approval process!