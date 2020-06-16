570 West 183rd Street

Amenities

The Apartment:Newly Renovated four bedroom with one and half bathrooms. this unit has beautiful hardwood floors. A separate full-size kitchen, equipped with new appliances with lots of lots cabinet and counter space. This apartment features a microwave in the unit. new renovated bathroom.The Area:This Hamilton Heights Gem is a few short blocks from the 1,A,B,C,D trains and short travel distance from CUNY City College, Columbia University. a variety of local markets and restuarants.Contact me today for your private viewing. Area5127