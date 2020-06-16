All apartments in New York
Find more places like 570 West 183rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
570 West 183rd Street
Last updated May 30 2020 at 8:15 PM

570 West 183rd Street

570 West 183rd Street · (917) 445-7846
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Washington Heights
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

570 West 183rd Street, New York, NY 10033
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
The Apartment:Newly Renovated four bedroom with one and half bathrooms. this unit has beautiful hardwood floors. A separate full-size kitchen, equipped with new appliances with lots of lots cabinet and counter space. This apartment features a microwave in the unit. new renovated bathroom.The Area:This Hamilton Heights Gem is a few short blocks from the 1,A,B,C,D trains and short travel distance from CUNY City College, Columbia University. a variety of local markets and restuarants.Contact me today for your private viewing. Area5127

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 570 West 183rd Street have any available units?
570 West 183rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 570 West 183rd Street have?
Some of 570 West 183rd Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 570 West 183rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
570 West 183rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 570 West 183rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 570 West 183rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 570 West 183rd Street offer parking?
No, 570 West 183rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 570 West 183rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 570 West 183rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 570 West 183rd Street have a pool?
No, 570 West 183rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 570 West 183rd Street have accessible units?
No, 570 West 183rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 570 West 183rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 570 West 183rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 570 West 183rd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
Hudson Crossing
400 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
AVA High Line
525 W 28th St
New York, NY 10001
307 East 44th Street
307 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
48-50 Greenwich Ave.
48 Greenwich Avenue
New York, NY 10011
The Lewis
411 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014
88 Leonard
88 Leonard Street
New York, NY 10013

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity