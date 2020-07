Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

Prime Greenwich Village location, with close proximity to Washington Square ParkHuge 3 Bed (1 King / 2 Queens and room for a desk)Outdoor space that can be accessed through each bedroom.Large living room space, and separate kitchenHigh ceilings, hardwood flooring, and arched hallways.Only 1 flight up and quiet in the back of the building