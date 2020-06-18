All apartments in New York
566 Hudson Street
566 Hudson Street

566 Hudson Street · (917) 400-8226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
566 Hudson Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
This awesome apartment is gut-renovated and has a large terrace. Apartment features a new granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and wine cooler, a washer & dryer and a marble bathroom. Unit is accented by oak floors, exposed brick and a fireplace. Available for October 1 occupancy.Steps from great restaurants, nightlife, and cafes like Spice Market and The Meatball Shop. Excellent location for transit. Just off the 1, 2, 3, A, C, E, L, and PATH trains.Please call for access. Safdie1346

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 566 Hudson Street have any available units?
566 Hudson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 566 Hudson Street have?
Some of 566 Hudson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 566 Hudson Street currently offering any rent specials?
566 Hudson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 566 Hudson Street pet-friendly?
No, 566 Hudson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 566 Hudson Street offer parking?
No, 566 Hudson Street does not offer parking.
Does 566 Hudson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 566 Hudson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 566 Hudson Street have a pool?
No, 566 Hudson Street does not have a pool.
Does 566 Hudson Street have accessible units?
No, 566 Hudson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 566 Hudson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 566 Hudson Street has units with dishwashers.
