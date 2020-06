Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST. Renovated 1BR in prime Washington Heights just two blocks from the 1 train. Kitchen is newly renovated with stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher) and granite counter tops. Tons of natural light pours into this this apartment, you also get high ceilings, a nice size living room and bedroom. EMAIL for fastest response to schedule a viewing. TheCrestGroupNYC.com