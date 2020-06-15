560 West 24th Street

Amenities

FIVE SIXTY West 24th Street speaks to a cultured life in the heart of the West Chelsea Arts District. The distinctive, yet classically contemporary building is clad in limestone with bronze framed French door-style casement windows with decorative bronze balustrades: These windows are exquisitely framed with a marble Tiffany-style molding detail never seen before in a Downtown residential building. Enter the building through the intimate 24-hour attended lobby with Paneled Jacaranda wood walls.



The correctly scaled secured elevator opens directly into a classic, Rosario Candela inspired gallery perfect for receiving guests and the display of fine art. The entire apartment is finished with European solid oak floors with a distinctive Chevron pattern in the living areas. Enter the impressive living room/dining room on center, that spans the entire width of the building with expansive art walls and approximately 10ft ceilings and boasts six 8ft tall French door-style casement windows. A charming balcony faces west. An adjoining study features a wood-burning Rosa Levanto marble fireplace mantle. Chic molding details are in abundance, framing doors and windows and the transition from walls to ceiling, each custom-crafted with tremendous intellect and care.



The kitchen is exquisitely milled with Custom crafted Jacaranda wood cabinetry with Rajack antique bronze hardware. The upper cabinets with bronze framed Bendheim fluted glass doors are operated by Blum soft-closing European hinges. The counters and backsplashes are pure white stain-proof and heat and scratch resistant Glassos crystallized glass. The appliances include a Sub Zero 36" refrigerator/freezer, a La Cornue, CornuFe110 43" Stove professional-style range cooktop, a Miele Diamond dishwasher, a Sub Zero 27" integrated wine refrigerator, Panasonic microwave oven, and Range Craft custom stainless steel hood. Both the kitchen and laundry room have Elkay sinks with Vola faucets and sprayers.



The dreamy master bedroom suite features a Calacatta gold marble en suite bathroom with radiant heated floors. The Custom-designed vanity with Bianco Dolomiti honed marble countertop has two Kohler under-mount sinks and Vola polished chrome faucets with mirrored backlit medicine cabinets set within a brushed nickel frame. A Zuma under-mount bathtub with Vola mixer, spout and hand-shower abut the large shower stall. There are three additional bedroom suites, each with their own en suite bathroom finished with Bleu de Savoie honed marble, and statuary marble counters. An intimate powder room completes the picture.



Steven Harris designed recessed panel doors featuring custom P.E. Guerin hardware, high performance, multi-zone heating and cooling systems with humidity controls, filtered fresh air, electric shade pockets in all windows, prewiring for audio and lighting controls, and lighting by Cline Bettridge Bernstein Lighting Design feature throughout. The laundry room is equipped with a full size vented LG ultra-large capacity turbo wash washer with steam technology and LG 7.3 gas dryer and sink. Private storage is included.



This distinctive building represents an important option in the West Chelsea Arts District mix: the inimitable Steven Harris style combines the very best of contemporary modern living in a classically inspired, yet restrained, modern framework. These homes showcase an exceptional sensibility in regard to balance and proportion and offer the opportunity to a select few to live a lifestyle no other building or location can deliver. FIVE SIXTY West 24th Street speaks to a cultured life in the heart of the West Chelsea Arts District. Six full-floor residences and two duplex penthouses in the 11-story building treat authentic materials and use of space in a modern way. Sited between the Highline Park and Chelsea Cove, Chelsea Piers and the Hudson River Park, residents will be immersed in the highly desirable West Chelsea neighborhood, a global destination for art, culture, education, and restaurants. Just north of this vibrant setting is Hudson Yards, a 26-acre site (the single largest piece of undeveloped property in Manhattan) that will bring mixed-use development including office, retail, residential, parks, open space, culture, and entertainment as well as a brand new subway extension connecting West Chelsea to Times Square. The Avenues School is a new and important neighborhood landmark.



