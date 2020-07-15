All apartments in New York
560 HUDSON ST.

560 Hudson Street · (212) 228-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

560 Hudson Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated 1 bedroom features granite kitchen with dishwasher and washer/dryer, a marble bath, oak floors, exposed brick and a decorative fireplace! Available for August 1st availability.Steps from great restaurants, nightlife, and cafes. Excellent location for transit. Just off the 1, 2, 3, A, C, E, L, and PATH trains.Please call for an appointment. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation not indicative of size or layout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 560 HUDSON ST. have any available units?
560 HUDSON ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 560 HUDSON ST. have?
Some of 560 HUDSON ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 560 HUDSON ST. currently offering any rent specials?
560 HUDSON ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 560 HUDSON ST. pet-friendly?
No, 560 HUDSON ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 560 HUDSON ST. offer parking?
No, 560 HUDSON ST. does not offer parking.
Does 560 HUDSON ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 560 HUDSON ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 560 HUDSON ST. have a pool?
No, 560 HUDSON ST. does not have a pool.
Does 560 HUDSON ST. have accessible units?
No, 560 HUDSON ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 560 HUDSON ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 560 HUDSON ST. has units with dishwashers.
